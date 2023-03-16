Bengals close to deal with Nick Scott per reports, also meeting with Taylor Rapp

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly nearing a contract with safety Nick Scott and the team is also holding a visit with Taylor Rapp. It seems as though the Los Angeles Rams could lose not just one, but both of their 2022 starting safeties to the Bengals.

The Bengals and S Nick Scott are moving toward a deal, per league source (@PFF_Brad first on this). Sounds like it was a great visit today for all involved. Not official yet, to my knowledge. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 17, 2023

Scott, a 2019 seventh round pick out of Penn State, became a first-time starter in 2022 and finished the season with 86 tackles and two interceptions. He essentially took over for Jordan Fuller, a former sixth round pick who had fallen out of favor following a promising rookie campaign in 2020.

Source: S Taylor Rapp is off to visit the Bengals after visiting the Patriots today.



Cincinnati has lost both Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell in free agency this week. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2023

Rapp, a second round pick in 2019 out of Washington, has started 48 games over four seasons, including 33 in the last two years. He has posted at least 90 tackles and two interceptions in three of his four seasons, and he was injured for half of the other year, which was 2020.

If both sign with the Bengals or leave in free agency, L.A.’s depth at safety becomes Fuller, Russ Yeast, Quentin Lake, and Richard LeCounte III.