 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals close to deal with Nick Scott per reports, also meeting with Taylor Rapp

Cincinnati must like Rams’ safeties more than the Rams do

By Kenneth Arthur
/ new
NFL: JAN 01 Rams at Chargers Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly nearing a contract with safety Nick Scott and the team is also holding a visit with Taylor Rapp. It seems as though the Los Angeles Rams could lose not just one, but both of their 2022 starting safeties to the Bengals.

Scott, a 2019 seventh round pick out of Penn State, became a first-time starter in 2022 and finished the season with 86 tackles and two interceptions. He essentially took over for Jordan Fuller, a former sixth round pick who had fallen out of favor following a promising rookie campaign in 2020.

Rapp, a second round pick in 2019 out of Washington, has started 48 games over four seasons, including 33 in the last two years. He has posted at least 90 tackles and two interceptions in three of his four seasons, and he was injured for half of the other year, which was 2020.

If both sign with the Bengals or leave in free agency, L.A.’s depth at safety becomes Fuller, Russ Yeast, Quentin Lake, and Richard LeCounte III.

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...