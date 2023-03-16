5 players the Rams could sign in next wave of free agency

The Los Angeles Rams have been relatively quiet in free agency which shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. They’ve brought back some of their own restricted free agents and then re-signed Coleman Shelton.

Still, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them bring in at least one outside free agent, even if it happens in the second, third, or potentially fourth or fifth wave. Here are five names to keep an eye on as free agency enters the first weekend.

1. iOL Dalton Risner

The Rams brought back Coleman Shelton, but with Brian Allen’s injury history, it might make more sense to play Shelton at center. If that’s the case, the Rams will need a guard on the offensive line. One player who could make sense in former Denver Broncos guard, Dalton Risner.

Risner hasn’t gotten a lot of traction in free agency up to this point and could be a cheaper option for the Rams. He’d bring immediate experience to the offensive line as well an consistency. Both are things that the Rams need up front if they want to protect Matthew Stafford.

2. WR Mecole Hardman

If the Rams are building toward winning games 38-35, they’re going to need offensive weapons to do so. The Rams offense wasn’t explosive last season and some of that had to do with the depth at wide receiver behind Cooper Kupp.

Hardman would bring immediate explosiveness to the offense and could be an underrated signing much like Robert Woods was coming from Buffalo. Hardman has been behind Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and JuJu Smith-Schuster in Kansas City. A more featured role as a number two receiver could see him take off.

3. iOL Graham Glasgow

There are two things with Glasgow that would be beneficial to the Rams. First off, he fills an immediate need at guard and is a player with experience. Secondly, Glasgow was cut by the Broncos and therefore wouldn’t count against the comp pick formula.

Glasgow wasn’t at his best in Denver, but a change of scenery might be good. Last season, he had the third-most penalties and allowed the third-most sacks. 2022 was a down year for Glasgow in a situation in Denver that became toxic with the addition of Russell Wilson. A new team might be the best thing moving forward.

4. WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Never say never, right?

The Rams were one of the teams at Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout which means that the interest is clearly still there. They tried to recreate Beckham last season with Allen Robinson and it didn’t work as planned. This offseason, they can try and right that wrong and get the real thing.

With Beckham, the two biggest concerns are what type of contract he’ll be looking for and then how he looks coming off of a second ACL tear. He did just turn 30 years old, but had success with the Rams during the 2021 Super Bowl run.

5. OT Isaiah Wynn

The Rams restructured Joe Noteboom, likely signaling that he will be their left tackle heading into the 2023 season. With that being said, the Rams could use Noteboom as a swing tackle and try to sign someone like Wynn in free agency.

By doing this, they could have Wynn at his more natural position at left tackle, play Alaric Jackson at left guard, and then figure out center and right guard between Allen, Shelton, Bruss, or rookie to be named later. Andre Dillard signed for just over $8M per year with the Tennessee Titans. Wynn would likely be a little more expensive, but still affordable.