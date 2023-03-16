Rams’ two free agent safeties are visiting with other teams

The Los Angeles Rams have not yet signed an outside player during the NFL’s free agency period, but they have already lost multiple players—it seems they are set to lose a couple more with Taylor Rapp visiting the New England Patriots and Nick Scott meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals:

The #Patriots are hosting #Rams FA safety Taylor Rapp on a visit that begins today, source said. The versatile defender could find a home in New England. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2023

Former Rams S Nick Scott is visiting the Bengals, per league source. The Rams have had very preliminary talks with Scott, who started for them full-time last year, but he’s expected to have interest from a few teams as free agency unfolds. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 16, 2023

Rapp is an interesting free agent prospect because he was clearly no longer a scheme fit in the Rams’ defensive system, though there are still teams around the league that could make the most of his skillset as a box safety. He’s a former second round pick out of Washington and has started 57 games in the first four years of his career.

Scott is a more unheralded player relative to Rapp as a former seventh round pick. He was drafted by the Rams to primarily play special teams, but Brandon Staley took a liking to him during the 2020 season. With Jordan Fuller lost before the team’s historic playoff stretch ahead of Super Bowl LVI, Scott was thrust into action and did not disappoint. Los Angeles counted on him as a full-time starter in 2022 and he was one of the most dependable players in the secondary alongside Jalen Ramsey. Scott will be sought after by other teams that run the Vic Fangio-Brandon Staley style of defense that deploys two-high safety looks at a high frequency.

The Rams have already lost kicker Matt Gay to the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and long snapper Matt Orzech to the Green Bay Packers. A’Shawn Robinson and Greg Gaines are also two bigger names on the free agent market that are awaiting news on where they will play next season.

Check back on Turf Show Times as we keep you updated on all things Rams free agency, and follow up as to whether Scott and Rapp’s visits turn into signings.