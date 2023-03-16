The Los Angeles Rams 2022 season and performance by the team as a whole may not have electrified fans, but there is no dispute that there were still electrifying plays over the course of the 17 games. Despite the team playing with a losing record for the majority of the year and the lineup being devoid of starters, fans (or at least myself) witnessed signature moments for young and veteran players.

Sometimes we take for granted the moments in players careers or a franchise’s seasons. As a fan, you learn to appreciate the highs and lows. I thought it was fitting to compile a list of the top 15 plays to remember the best moments of the 2022 Rams.

Current list:

#15 - Tutu Atwell’s first NFL catch

#14 - Jalen Ramsey rocks Christian McCaffrey

#13 - Atwell burns Saints secondary for first NFL TD

#12 - Cobie Durant finds endzone against Broncos

#11 - Atwell makes one-handed grab

#10 - Ernest Jones makes aerobatic interception

#9 - Nick Scott seals win versus Panthers

#8 - Durant elevates to pick off Russell Wilson

#7 - Cooper Kupp kicks off 2022 season with toe drag TD

#6 - Ben Skowronek ‘mosses’ Raider, Nate Hobbs

#5 - Kupp leaves Cowboys secondary in the dust

After appearing at No. 7, Cooper Kupp resurfaces again…

#4 - Bobby Wagner outmuscles Tony Jones

NFL on Twitter: “Bobby Wagner against his former team @bwagz : #SEAvsLAR on FOX : Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/HIkZtH0OMm https://t.co/N03wbITMGs” / Twitter

Even when a season is going in the wrong direction, there are moments that fire you up as a fan. Such was the case in the Rams Week 14 matchup against the Seahawks. Everyone in the building knew this game meant a lot to Bobby Wagner and that his effort on the field would be unparalleled.

Late in the third quarter, on 2nd & 12 and the Seahawks at the LAR 38, the Rams desperately needed a stop to keep the game within one score. Bobby Wagner came to the rescue…

Geno Smith attempted to find Tony Jones Jr. in the flat, but Wagner was in prime position. The veteran linebacker wrestled away the ball from Tony Jones Jr. as they went to the ground, giving the Rams offense great field position.

The play swung momentum in the Rams favor as they would tack on a field goal and touchdown on their next two series. The effort and tenacity by Wagner had many of his teammates playing inspired football through the final whistle.

Kolten Wong’s Burner on Twitter: “Bobby Wagner posting 5 tackles, 2 sacks and a interception just to lose....atleast the rams “know his worth” tho https://t.co/Kd7rXmMUDE” / Twitter