Rams lose special teams player to Packers

The Los Angeles Rams have lost another key specialist during the 2023 free agency period—long snapper Matthew Orzech has agreed to a three-year deal with the Green Bay Packers.

#Packers have agreed to terms with long snapper Matt Orzech, formerly of the #Rams. Orzech wins a ring in L.A. and heads to Green Bay on a three-year deal. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2023

The news comes just days after LA lost kicker Matt Gay to the Indianapolis Colts on one of the largest free agent deals ever his position. The Rams could recoup a compensatory draft pick for Gay—assuming they don’t make an offsetting signing of an unrestricted free agent—though Orzech’s deal likely does not affect the formula.

Punter Riley Dixon is also a free agent, and it’s unlikely that the Rams will invest heavily to bring him back. That could realistically mean turnover at all three key specialist positions in 2023. The Rams recently announced the hire of special teams coach Chase Blackburn, and he will seemingly have his work cut out for him in his first year. Blackburn was an assistant special teams coach with on Mike Vrabel’s Tennessee Titans staff last season, and he’s a former Super Bowl hero as a player for the New York Giants.