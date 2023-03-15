Rams bring back Coleman Shelton on two-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have re-signed interior offensive lineman Coleman Shelton on a two-year deal.

The Rams announce they have signed offensive lineman Coleman Shelton to a two-year deal. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) March 16, 2023

Shelton had voided the second year of his contract after starting 13 games for Los Angeles. He inked that deal last offseason with the opportunity to compete for the starting gig at right guard, and he’s now a bonafide starter for the Rams after winning the training camp battle over Tremayne Anchrum and Logan Bruss. Shelton is also position versatile and capable of playing both guard and center.

The Rams restructured the contract of fellow offensive lineman Joe Noteboom earlier this week, opening up $9M in cap space ahead of the start of the new league year. Currently LA is set to return all five opening day starters from a year ago, along with several key reserves. The Rams set a record a year ago in terms of injuries along the offensive line, which shows they faced an unprecedented level of adversity.

The Rams have yet to sign an outside player during free agency, and re-signing players of their own does not count against the compensatory draft formula. The team should recoup picks from losing kicker Matt Gay and quarterback Baker Mayfield, assuming they do not sign any players expiring contracts that might offset the return.

Stay tuned at Turf Show Times for all Rams updates during the NFL’s free agency period and ahead of the draft.