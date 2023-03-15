The Los Angeles Rams officially traded cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, which comes as no surprise given that we’ve known about this deal since Sunday. What was more surprising is whether or not Miami’s social media team accidentally or purposefully called Ramsey a safety in the announcement tweet: I don’t know which would be worse.

It’s hard to really quantify why the Dolphins social media team—and make no mistake, I’m not referring to a Twitter account as “the team” but just one person who may have made an error—would have ever typed out an “S” next to Ramsey’s name. How did that person get there?

All we know is that the Dolphins social media team quickly deleted the tweet and re-posted the news with Ramsey listed as a cornerback.

Dolphins officially announce their trade for Jalen Ramsey, sending the Rams a 2023 third-round pick & TE Hunter Long.



Miami also lists Ramsey as a … safety in the announcement. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 15, 2023

Roster Move | We have traded with the LA Rams for CB Jalen Ramsey in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick & TE Hunter Long. pic.twitter.com/OnvQNN7kFv — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 15, 2023

My only question is, “How did someone affiliated with the team accidentally type an S instead of a CB?” given that Jalen Ramsey is arguably the most famous cornerback in the NFL today but at a time when certain people have openly wondered if his future is at safety.

Jalen Ramsey may no longer be a top coverage CB. But he is still a top secondary player because of his versatility and potential value as a safety in the next phase of his career — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 12, 2023

Hundreds of people, including some current NFL players, went in on Chris Simms for saying that Ramsey could be a safety in the next phase of his career. What are they going to do then to dismantle the Miami Dolphins for doing the same thing?

Buddy a trash analyst, trash at Texas, thrash in the league. https://t.co/jJRMip93N8 — Nino (@qdiggs6) March 12, 2023

Again, it’s not that people don’t make mistakes, including interns on social media teams. But tweeting out the announcement that Ramsey is a safety would be exactly like if a team traded for Lamar Jackson and then listed him as a “RB in the official announcement. It’s the same thing.

Whether or not someone on the team handed a sheet of paper to an intern and forgot to tell them to not officially list Ramsey as a “S” or if someone working his last day on the job decided to play a prank, certainly the question is now out there now.

But that’s an answer for the Dolphins to find. The Rams, officially, have now parted ways.