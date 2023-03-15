Rams tender 3 players ahead of Wednesday deadline

With free agency officially set to open on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams gave contract tenders to three restricted free agents, including edge rusher Michael Hoecht. The Hoecht news came out on Monday, but as of Wednesday, the Rams are also securing the services of linebacker Christian Rozeboom and cornerback Shaun Jolly. That’s three more defensive players to add to the mix for Raheem Morris in 2023.

The Rams have tendered three ERFAs: LB Michael Hoecht, CB Shaun Jolly and LB Christian Rozeboom. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) March 15, 2023

The Rams signed Rozeboom as a UDFA in 2020, waived him at final cuts, then got him back after he had a short stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. The former South Dakota State product had eight tackles and appeared in all 17 games last season as a mainstay on special teams.

Jolly, a 24-year-old corner out of Appalachian State, was picked up off the Browns practice squad last September. He appeared in two games, with all six snaps coming on special teams.

Restricted free agents not making the news today include John Wolford, Bryce Perkins, Jacob Harris, Jake Gervase, Chandler Brewer and Marquise Copeland.