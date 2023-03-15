Baker Mayfield signing with Bucs for chance to start

The Baker Mayfield era is over for the Los Angeles Rams. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing Mayfield to a one-year contract worth up to $8.5 million, enough reason to think that the team will give him a chance to start.

Right now, the only other QB on the Bucs roster would be third-year pro Kyle Trask, a late second round pick in 2021 out of Florida. Now Mayfield gets a fourth team in less than a year, having gone from the Browns to the Panthers to the Rams and now to the Bucs.

The #Bucs are finalizing a deal with former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, per sources.



Mayfield finished his fifth NFL season strong after landing with the #Rams. Now he gets a chance to take over for Tom Brady in Tampa, and is still only 27. pic.twitter.com/yeNIrndN7E — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

Mayfield helped pull off a miracle by beating the Las Vegas Raiders only a few days after being claimed on waivers from Carolina. He came into the game in relief of John Wolford and finished out a win on Thursday Night Football. He also led a blowout win over the Denver Broncos. Now he’s going to try to become a true starter again.