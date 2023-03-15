Random Ramsdom: LA can begin to replace Ramsey & Floyd via draft

The Rams are undergoing some serious changes in 2023. How can the draft help?

Rams 7-round mock draft: How LA could begin to replace Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams can’t go into the draft expecting to easily replace Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd after moving on from both players this offseason. Ramsey is a three-time All-Pro and Floyd had at least nine sacks in each of the last three seasons.

Those aren’t players you just simply replace on Day 2 and 3 of the draft. However, the Rams can begin to fill those holes by selecting a cornerback and pass rusher (or two) next month. Their departures shift the Rams’ draft plans a little bit, heightening the sense of urgency at cornerback and edge rusher.

Using PFF’s mock draft simulator, I put together a seven-round mock draft that includes two trades up the board and a double-dip at outside linebacker to start things off.”

Did Sean McVay Use Retirement to Orchestrate Rams Jalen Ramsey Trade? (SportsIllustrated)

“The trade of Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins saw the Los Angeles Rams move on from yet another defender, with other moves headlined by the release of linebackers Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner.

As for why the Rams are choosing to move on from some of their key defensive pieces, well, Colin Cowherd offered his analysis and his answer was simple - Sean McVay.

“Sean McVay always had power with the Rams, but he’s used this retirement for a contract and bigger personnel push on offense,” Cowherd said.”

Rams Cap Off Salary Shuffle: OT Joe Noteboom Contract Restructured (SportsIllustrated)

“Big-time Hollywood productions are always looking for ways to meet their budget restraints. The Los Angeles Rams are no exception.

Los Angeles is well on pace to get back under the NFL’s 2023-24 salary cap as a restructuring of offensive lineman Joe Noteboom’s contract (first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates) has saved the team over $9 million.

As it stands, the Noteboom adjustment, combined with the defensive departures of Leonard Floyd, Jalen Ramsey, and Bobby Wagner, puts the Rams back under the cap at just over $6.2 million in time for the deadline at 1 p.m. PT.”

Similar to a couple other RFA candidates on their 2022 roster and in previous years, Rams are hoping to get something done with Copeland that wouldn’t equate to that tender value (which span, for one year, between $2.6M - $6M). They have RFA’d then released players for cap https://t.co/nlCuhzRBLn — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 14, 2023

Cooper Kupp shares message for Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd on Twitter (RamsWire)

“Cooper Kupp spent the last three and a half years with Jalen Ramsey as his teammate, and the last three seasons sharing the same uniform as Leonard Floyd. All three helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl win in 2021, but only one is left on the roster now.

Ramsey is being traded to the Dolphins, while Floyd has been released by the Rams.

With Ramsey and Floyd on their way out of Los Angeles, Kupp shared a farewell message for his former teammates on Twitter. He loved practicing against both of them and will never forget the games they played together.

“Iron sharpens iron,” he wrote.”

#Rams offense right now assuming they trade Robinson:



QB Matthew Stafford

RB Cam Akers

WR Cooper Kupp

WR Van Jefferson

WR Tutu Atwell

TE Tyler Higbee

LT Joe Noteboom

LG Alaric Jackson

C Brian Allen

RG Logan Bruss/Tremayne Anchrum/Chandler Brewer

RT Rob Havenstein — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) March 14, 2023

#Rams defense right now post Copeland non-tender news:



DL Aaron Donald

DL Bobby Brown III

DL Larrell Murchison

OLB Daniel Hardy

ILB Ernest Jones

OLB Michael Hoecht

CB Decobie Durant

CB Robert Rochell

NCB Russ Yeast

SAF Jordan Fuller

SAF Quentin Lake — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) March 14, 2023

Will LA Rams DB Nick Scott be the next Rams FA with a new contract offer? (RamblinFan)

“LA Rams players have traditionally been rather coveted players in the past, particularly in recent years. But the Rams 2022 NFL season, ending in a 5-12 season, appears to have temporarily squelched the usually high demand of Rams veteran free agents by other teams. Historically, Rams defensive players have been some of the earliest players to reach an agreement on new contract terms. But this year, we are well into the second day of the 2023 NFL Free Agent Market negotiation period. And so far, only placekicker Matt Gay has agreed to a new contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

That may be changing now. The NFL Free Agent Market has been drawing down the top players. But the LA Rams players have teams that are interested, but not to the point of reaching agreeable contract terms. One such player is Rams safety Nick Scott. While he is a fan favorite, he has plenty of admiration from other NFL teams as well. One such team is the New York Giants, who have been in contract talks”