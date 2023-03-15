The Los Angeles Rams 2022 season and performance by the team as a whole may not have electrified fans, but there is no dispute that there were still electrifying plays over the course of the 17 games. Despite the team playing with a losing record for the majority of the year and the lineup being devoid of starters, fans (or at least myself) witnessed signature moments for young and veteran players.

Sometimes we take for granted the moments in players careers or a franchise’s seasons. As a fan, you learn to appreciate the highs and lows. I thought it was fitting to compile a list of the top 15 plays to remember the best moments of the 2022 Rams.

It was no secret to anyone by Week 5 of the 2022 regular season that the Rams offensive game plan was to get the ball to Cooper Kupp. When Matthew Stafford connected with him, it usually meant promising results like this catch and run…

Cooper Kupp made this catch then absolutely dusted the Cowboys for a TD pic.twitter.com/WhK8jM8iWt — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 9, 2022

The Rams had struggled all afternoon to jump start their offense against the Dallas Cowboys, but on 3rd & 2 from their own 25-yard line, Stafford hit Kupp on a simple underneath crossing route to try and pick up the first down. Kupp bailed out Stafford by making a one-handed grab and then outran Trevon Diggs and the Cowboys secondary en route to a 75-yard touchdown, giving Los Angeles a 10-9 lead in the second quarter.

Kupp finished the game with seven receptions (10 targets), 125 yards, and the Rams only touchdown.