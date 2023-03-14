Report: Rams restructure Joe Noteboom’s contract, clear $9M in cap space

Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Los Angeles Rams have restructured offensive lineman Joe Noteboom’s contract to clear $9M of cap space in 2023.

More cap space created:



* The Ravens reworked G Kevin Zeitler and RB Gus Edwards' deals for $7.108M



* The Rams reworked LT Joe Noteboom's deal for $9M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2023

Restructures are not re-negotiated deals, meaning the player has not agreed to take a pay cut. Instead, this process converts salary dollars into bonuses and spreads guaranteed money across the remaining years of the contract. Sometimes teams will build language into contracts so they have the leverage to convert these dollars automatically, but often they need the player to buy off on the idea.

The restructure probably means Noteboom is not going anywhere in 2023 and perhaps well beyond, since moving him would now mean dead money against the cap beyond this upcoming season. Noteboom was a rumored trade candidate as AJ Jackson appeared to outperform him at left tackle last season.

The Rams have to be under the cap by the start of the new league year on March 15th. Trading away Jalen Ramsey got them just under that threshold, but reworking Noteboom’s deal gives them room to operate in free agency.

Perhaps Los Angeles is clearing space to make a signing? At $9M that is more likely a second level veteran than a premier target, though the structure of a deal could push cap hits into future years.

We at least know the Rams aren’t clearing money to sign kicker Matt Gay—he’s headed to the Indianapolis Colts on the largest free agent contract at the position to-date.

