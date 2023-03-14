The Los Angeles Rams 2022 season and performance by the team as a whole may not have electrified fans, but there is no dispute that there were still electrifying plays over the course of the 17 games. Despite the team playing with a losing record for the majority of the year and the lineup being devoid of starters, fans (or at least myself) witnessed signature moments for young and veteran players.

Sometimes we take for granted the moments in players careers or a franchise’s seasons. As a fan, you learn to appreciate the highs and lows. I thought it was fitting to compile a list of the top 15 plays to remember the best moments of the 2022 Rams.

Current list:

#15 - Tutu Atwell’s first NFL catch

#14 - Jalen Ramsey rocks Christian McCaffrey

#13 - Atwell burns Saints secondary for first NFL TD

#12 - Cobie Durant finds endzone against Broncos

#11 - Atwell makes one-handed grab

#10 - Ernest Jones makes aerobatic interception

#9 - Nick Scott seals win versus Panthers

#8 - Durant elevates to pick off Russell Wilson

#7 - Cooper Kupp kicks off 2022 season with toe drag TD

Up next, an unsung hero from the Rams win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14...

#6 - Bennett Skowronek “mosses” Nate Hobbs

On 1st & 10 from the LAR 28 and only 1:20 remaining, Baker Mayfield fired down field into tight coverage. Ben Skowronek worked back toward the underthrown football and managed to come up with the football despite Nate Hobbs draped all over him. The grab was good for 32 yards and gave the Rams field position across midfield with enough time to complete their comeback, thanks to a perfect Mayfield pass to Van Jefferson.

Skowronek’s catch fired up the Rams bench and Sean McVay’s reaction after the drive was priceless for a coach who endured a losing season, his grandfather passing away, and his wife’s native country under attack.

BAKER MAYFIELD GAME-WINNING TD DRIVE



8 Plays

98 Yards

1:35



Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/Sco2Px1CVW — ESPN (@espn) December 9, 2022

Ben Skowronek finished as the game’s leading receiver with seven receptions (eight targets) and 89 yards. He earned a 75.3 PFF grade for the game. The play will likely be one of Skowronek’s best plays of his career.