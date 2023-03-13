 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Free Agency Tracker 2023: Updates on Rams, NFC West news

Will Baker Mayfield be involved in the first wave of free agency?

By Kenneth Arthur
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The NFL’s free agent negotiating window opened at 9 AM PT on Monday, meaning that teams can now talk to 2023 free agents and start negotiating contracts that will be signed as early as Wednesday. The Los Angeles Rams are not expected to be adding any big names this time around, as they’ve already started sending them the other way.

The Rams traded Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, getting back a third round pick and a tight end project named Hunter Long. The team is also expected to cut Bobby Wagner on Wednesday, with Leonard Floyd already released and Allen Robinson either headed that way or being traded.

To what degree the Rams will tear everything down is unclear, but there is no expectation that Les Snead will be building anything up as L.A. looks to the draft for help. Finally.

The Rams do have a few free agents who could sign elsewhere, including Baker Mayfield. We’ll keep track of all of that news right here.

49ers sign QB Sam Darnold

49ers add DT Javon Hargrave, lose RT Mike McGlinchey

QB Jimmy Garoppolo signs with Raiders

How the 49ers approach the QB position before Week 1 will be worth monitoring.

Will Aaron Rodgers be traded to the Jets on Monday?

ILB Tremaine Edmunds leaves Bills for Bears

