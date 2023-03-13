NFL Free Agency Tracker 2023: Updates on Rams, NFC West news

The NFL’s free agent negotiating window opened at 9 AM PT on Monday, meaning that teams can now talk to 2023 free agents and start negotiating contracts that will be signed as early as Wednesday. The Los Angeles Rams are not expected to be adding any big names this time around, as they’ve already started sending them the other way.

The Rams traded Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, getting back a third round pick and a tight end project named Hunter Long. The team is also expected to cut Bobby Wagner on Wednesday, with Leonard Floyd already released and Allen Robinson either headed that way or being traded.

To what degree the Rams will tear everything down is unclear, but there is no expectation that Les Snead will be building anything up as L.A. looks to the draft for help. Finally.

The Rams do have a few free agents who could sign elsewhere, including Baker Mayfield. We’ll keep track of all of that news right here.

The Tampa Bay Bucs have shown interest in both QB Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 13, 2023

49ers sign QB Sam Darnold

The 49ers have signed Sam Darnold to a one-year deal, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/YJPvAzJUP3 — PFF (@PFF) March 13, 2023

49ers add DT Javon Hargrave, lose RT Mike McGlinchey

Javon Hargrave is signing with the #49ers on a 4-year, $84M deal, source said. The top DT on the market. https://t.co/XGKkUPWycn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

: Star Free agent RT Mike McGlinchey is expected to agree to a deal with the #Broncos, per @diannaESPN pic.twitter.com/mujsysKlvT — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 13, 2023

QB Jimmy Garoppolo signs with Raiders

Jimmy Garoppolo's 3 year, $72.75M contract with the #Raiders (according to initial figures)



▪️ $22.5M GTD at sign

▪️ Add'l $22.5M g'tees March '24

▪️ $90,000 per game active

▪️ 1 year, $24.25M practical



Cap Hits

23: $16.3M

24: $28M

25: $28Mhttps://t.co/YG5PpVfJ1o — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 13, 2023

How the 49ers approach the QB position before Week 1 will be worth monitoring.

Will Aaron Rodgers be traded to the Jets on Monday?

It's not yet official, but the signs are indeed pointing to Aaron Rodgers joining the New York Jets. https://t.co/ICfVfcWDJh — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 13, 2023

ILB Tremaine Edmunds leaves Bills for Bears