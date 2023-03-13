Rams 7-round mock draft following the Jalen Ramsey trade

The Los Angeles Rams traded away cornerback Jalen Ramsey on Sunday. While they didn’t receive a first or even second round pick as some were anticipating, they did receive a third round selection to bring their pick total up to 11.

With another pick in Les Snead’s arsenal, it’s time for another mock draft!

36th Overall - EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

If the right cornerback is available with the 36th overall pick, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams go with that position with their first selection. Here, they help the secondary in another way by adding a pass rusher.

The system that Will McDonald played in did him absolutely no favors in terms of individual production opportunities, but he made the most of it.



Total freak of nature. He won't just be lined up as a 4i/5-tech 90% of the time in the pros. They'll actually let him rush up there. pic.twitter.com/6mzMqix1Vt — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 21, 2023

Will McDonald IV has the athleticism to be a very good pass rusher off of the edge in the NFL. He needs to improved as a run defender, but the potential and ceiling is there for a premier edge rusher.

69th Overall - CB DJ Turner, Michigan

In 2019, the Rams selected a cornerback out of Michigan in David Long that didn’t necessarily work out. Turner, however, is another Michigan cornerback that fits what the Rams typically look for in their cornerbacks.

#Michigan DB DJ Turner Combine Results:



4.26 40 (1st Among DB)

1.47 10-Yard Split (1st)

38.5" Vertical (T-9th)

10'11" Broad Jump (T-9th)



Here is an example of the 4.26 speed on the field - (#5 Top Screen) tracking down Sean Clifford on a 63-yard run. pic.twitter.com/VFVEWRHqVs — Steve Frederick (@SteveFrederick_) March 3, 2023

Turner plays extremely fast and also gets his hands on the ball as he led Michigan with 10 pass breakups last season. He needs to become more physical, but he has CB2 ability.

77th Overall - OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

After releasing Leonard Floyd and trading Jalen Ramsey, the Rams have so many holes to fill, it’s going to be difficult to decide which positions to fill first. The offensive line absolutely could get addressed earlier in the draft with one of the first two picks. Here, I still get a quality player in Duncan in the third round.

He’s still rough around the edges but Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan has outstanding blind side traits. Incredibly patient, premier foot quickness. He never looks rushed. pic.twitter.com/wENszSwO1y — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 3, 2023

Duncan has four-years of starting experience at left tackle which the Rams will appreciate. He is susceptible to getting beat by speed rushers, but he’s a quality tackle prospect with upside. The Rams could look to trade one of these two third round picks in order to get into the second or trade back into the fourth.

167th Overall - CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

Back-to-back Maryland prospects, but Bennett remains one of my favorite players for the Rams in this draft class. Much like Turner, he’s a speedy cornerback who gets his hands on the ball. Bennett has potential to be a mid-round gem.

171st Overall - TE Payne Durham, Purdue

The Rams received Hunter Long in the Jalen Ramsey trade. However, that shouldn’t sway them away from also drafting a tight end. They may not need to take on with on of their first picks. However, a tight end in middle-rounds makes some sense. Durham is a good blocking tight end with receiving upside.

177th Overall - S Daniel Scott, California

If the Rams lose Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp in free agency, they’re going to need to draft a safety to add some depth. Daniel Scott is versatile player that can play in the slot or up-high. He’d be a good Nick Scott replacement.

182nd Overall - C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

The Rams could have a hole at center going into next year or at the very least will need to add depth. Brian Allen is coming off another injury-plagued season and Coleman Shelton is a free agent. Stromberg is capable of developing into a starter, but provides some depth in the short-term.

189th Overall - DL Keondre Coburn, Texas

Defensive line is another position that the Rams will likely need to address. Bobby Brown could step in next season at nose tackle, but drafting someone like Coburn who can play at the 1T or 3T makes a lot of sense. The Rams need to add some depth on the defensive line with Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson set to hit free agency.

191st Overall - WR Tre Tucker, Cincinnati

The Rams lacked explosiveness on offense last season, especially at the wide receiver position. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a player like TuTu Atwell get more playing time next year, but drafting Tucker would add another explosive piece.

Tre Tucker is another WR I’m really excited to keep tabs on this week at the Senior Bowl.



A bolt of lightning at the line with an underlying urgency to his game.



pic.twitter.com/vPhB32xvOT — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) February 1, 2023

223rd Overall - RB Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina

I’m sticking with the explosive theme with my first pick in the seventh round. The Rams could use some juice at the running back position and Mitchell certainly adds that. He’s not going to get many yards after contact, but he is someone who can break a big run. That’s an element that the Rams offense is missing.

251st Overall - LB Drake Thomas, North Carolina St.

Thomas is a linebacker who performed well at the Shrine Bowl. By cutting Bobby Wagner, the Rams could look to add some depth at the linebacker position. Thomas is a good down-hill player and should be able to contribute on special tea