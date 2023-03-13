The Los Angeles Rams traded Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday morning, completing the saga of a heavily anticipated storyline since the end of the 2022 season. In return, the LA Rams received Miami’s (originally the New England Patriots) third round pick (No. 77 overall) in addition to tight end Hunter Long. Long was a third round draft choice by the Dolphins in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The main compensation for Ramsey will likely be pick No. 77. But the question remains, who will Los Angeles use it on? Or will they trade up or back?

Here’s what LA could be planning to do with their new draft selection.

Trade Up

That’s right! With 11 draft picks in this draft, I believe Les Snead and Sean McVay have identified draft prospects they believe they need to select in order to “remodel” the infrastructure and depth of the Rams roster.

In order to do that, I don’t think the Rams are going to be their traditional selves and trade back as often. There is a need to restock the roster with physical and athletic players, not just complimentary players to aid former Rams, Bobby Wagner, Leonard Floyd, and Jalen Ramsey.

Using their second rounder (No. 36), fifth rounder (No. 167) and the newly acquired No. 77 overall selection, the Rams can move up to…

No. 22 (Baltimore Ravens)

The Ravens next pick after No. 22 is in the third round, No. 86. Baltimore could look to add a few more pieces in the draft to construct their roster.

The Rams can afford this move while retaining their original third round pick, the 69th overall selection. This gives LA an opportunity to grab a player who they can then pick up the fifth-year option on for their respective rookie contract. LA has had to handle free agent contracts on a four-year basis (no first round picks from 2017-2022, but this trade up allows them to begin their remodel in 2023.

I'm confident in the Rams steering the ship right in 2023.



Roster will get healthy again, a top 40 pick could help them trade up late into the 1st round, and Les Snead could land up to 5 compensatory picks for the draft. #RamsHouse — Mike Zimmelman (@MZimmel) December 8, 2022

The Rams don’t have five compensatory picks, but they did receive four as of last week. They have the ammo to jump into the first round. A player like Calijah Kancey, defensive tackle from Pittsburgh or Georgia’s edge rusher, Nolan Smith could be targets that the Rams may want to trade up for, if still available at that selection.