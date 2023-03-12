Rams trade Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams are trading Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport on Sunday morning. The Rams receive a third round pick and tight end Hunter Long in the deal. The pick is 77th overall.

Sources: The deal is done. #Rams CB Jalen Ramsey to the #Dolphins, which includes him getting 2023 and 2024 fully guaranteed . — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2023

As Turf Show Times has maintained since last September, Ramsey’s future was potentially always going in this direction as he could have been seeking a new contract and sure enough, Miami is guaranteeing the money on his contract for 2023 and 2024. For months, we’ve been writing that Ramsey’s history makes it clear that whenever he could get more money by being traded to another team, he will take it. Ramsey essentially held out of games, allegedly, with the Jaguars in 2019 before being traded to the Rams. He signed a five-year, $100 million contract in 2020 and will end up playing two of those seasons in L.A..

But Ramsey only had $5 million guaranteed left on his deal. He now gets his 2023 and 2024 seasons guaranteed, which would not have happened on the Rams. We were told for weeks that this would “never happen” but now it has, the day before the NFL tampering period opens for free agents.

Ramsey helped the Rams win the Super Bowl in 2021 and he had eight interceptions over the last two seasons. His Twitter account kept implying that he was going in this direction, while then denying reports of a trade along the way, potentially because being open about his desire to be traded in 2019 didn’t do him any favors in Jacksonville.