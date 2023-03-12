Random Ramsdom: McVay has injury updates for these stars

Rams Coach Sean McVay Reveals Injury Updates for Three Stars (SportsIllustrated)

“While the Los Angeles Rams seem to be emptying the cupboard of some pricy, yet productive members of their roster, they are still expected to return a trio of their most-valued veterans.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald are no strangers to success in Tinseltown; each having played an intricate role in the Rams’ run to victory in Super Bowl LVI. However, all three had their respective 2023 campaigns shortened by injury. As such, the Rams limped to disappointing 5–12 record, with their 12 losses marking the most in NFL history for a defending Super Bowl champion.

Still, Rams coach Sean McVay is confident that his veteran core is ready to bounce back in 2023.

“Those guys are feeling good.” McVay told reporters on Friday. “Matthew’s feeling good. Aaron is feeling good. Those guys have been at the facility recently. Cooper is doing a great job of continuing to attack his rehab. All three of those guys are, as we all know, so intrinsically motivated, such great people, but they’re in a good head space.”

Sean McVay says he is committed to coaching for ‘years to come,’ felt like he ‘owed more’ to the Rams (CBSSports)

“A few months ago, there were rumors that Sean McVay may be done with coaching, but now the Los Angeles Rams head coach is saying he wants to continue coaching for the foreseeable future. The Rams went 5-12 in 2022, just one year after winning the Super Bowl and that result caused McVay to question what his next step would be.

After admitting he wanted to assess things, McVay says that time of thought was beneficial for him.

“When you go through some of the things that we went through last year, you can really get lost in things becoming a burden more than a blessing,” McVay said (via NFL.com). “When you really take a step back and get a chance to reflect, sometimes that reflection is best served after the humbling experiences and the challenging experiences.”

Rams were among teams that attended Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout (RamsWire)

“Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t wind up playing last season after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl as a member of the Rams, but he’s searching for his next team for the 2023 season. Beckham is working his way back toward full health and on Friday, he held a workout for teams across the NFL.

The Rams have maintained interest in Beckham as a free agent and it’s no surprise that they were one of the teams in attendance for his workout this week. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports listed 11 teams that were present, with the Jets also being expected to attend, so it’s presumed they were the 12th.

Beckham spent the second half of the 2021 season with the Rams and helped them win Super Bowl LVI, though he unfortunately tore his ACL during the game and has been sidelined since.

Sean McVay said as recently as Friday that the Rams will “absolutely monitor” Beckham’s situation, along with Robert Woods’, but Woods is no longer available after signing with the Texans.”

2023 #Rams Projected Defense:



DL Aaron Donald

DL Bobby Brown III

DL Marquise Copeland

OLB Daniel Hardy

ILB Ernest Jones

OLB Michael Hoecht

CB Decobie Durant

CB Robert Rochell

NCB Russ Yeast

SAF Jordan Fuller

SAF Quentin Lake — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) March 11, 2023

Rams 2023 free agency preview: LA shouldn’t let Matt Gay get away (RamsWire)

“Kickers aren’t always viewed among a team’s most important players, but Matt Gay has been incredibly valuable to the Los Angeles Rams the last three years, particularly in 2021 during their Super Bowl march. After three seasons with the Rams, Gay will now become a free agent and have the chance to test the waters next week.

The Rams could have used the franchise tag on him and prevented Gay from hitting the market, but they opted not to and will instead try to work out a long-term extension. That could be difficult if Gay wants to see what other teams will offer.

Even if Gay wants to become the highest-paid kicker in the league, the Rams should consider making that happen because there are few better at his position.”

Bears blockbuster trade could help LA Rams on Day 2 (RamblinFan)

“The Chicago Bears were always a wild card in any 2023 NFL Draft simulator. Because the Bears were committed to their quarterback, Justin Fields, their presence as the first overall pick in the draft introduced the first variable. In most seasons, the first five draft picks typically involve multiple quarterbacks, the best and most complete passers from the bunch whose new teams believe can become the hub of an NFL Playoff offense, and ultimately an NFL Championship team.

But the Chicago Bears, already confident in their own quarterback, were not about to fit that usual and customary script. Deviation from that script would therefore pull a top prospect from another position group off the board. And that has a different effect altogether. What do I mean? Hold that thought, as we have some news to share:

The Bears had no need for a quarterback with their first overall pick. But after ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on the Carolina Panthers - Chicago Bears trade, the Bears no longer have that pick”