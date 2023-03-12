The Los Angeles Rams 2022 season and performance by the team as a whole may not have electrified fans, but there is no dispute that there were still electrifying plays over the course of the 17 games. Despite the team playing with a losing record for the majority of the year and the lineup being devoid of starters, fans (or at least myself) witnessed signature moments for young and veteran players.

Sometimes we take for granted the moments in players careers or a franchise’s seasons. As a fan, you learn to appreciate the highs and lows. I thought it was fitting to compile a list of the top 15 plays to remember the best moments of the 2022 Rams.

Current list:

#15 - Tutu Atwell’s first NFL catch

#14 - Jalen Ramsey rocks Christian McCaffrey

#13 - Atwell burns Saints secondary for first NFL TD

#12 - Cobie Durant finds end zone against Broncos

#11 - Atwell makes one handed grab

#10 - Ernest Jones makes aerobatic interception

#9 - Nick Scott seals win versus Panthers

#8 - Durant elevates to pick off Russell Wilson

After a trend of defensive interceptions, the next spot goes to the offense…

#7 - Cooper Kupp kicks off 2022 season with toe drag TD

The Los Angeles Rams looked a lot different execution wise with the offense on opening night for the 2022 season compared to their 2021 offense. But the one thing that remained the same was the playmaking ability of Cooper Kupp.

The Super Bowl LVI MVP scored the first touchdown for the Rams when Matthew Stafford found him in the back right corner of the endzone. The footwork wow’d fans and commentators. The play has become a norm for the top wide receiver in the NFL, who makes receptions look easy on a consistent basis.

Picking up where he left off from a brilliant 2021, Cooper Kupp did it all for a lacklustre #Rams team on Thursday in their Week 1 loss to the Bills, as he scored their only touchdown and collected 128 yards receiving on 13 receptions. That has brought him into a tie for 3rd here pic.twitter.com/kI0Mx55k6y — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) September 9, 2022

Kupp went on to finish the night with 13 receptions (15 targets) for 128 yards, and one touchdown.