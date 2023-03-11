Odell Beckham Jr. wants $20 million per year, according to RECENT reports

We can probably forget about the Los Angeles Rams bringing back OBJ, if that was even a question. Though Sean McVay said that the Rams were monitoring the situation with Odell Beckham Jr. and Robert Woods (who has since signed with the Texans), recent reports say that OBJ is asking for $20 million per year.

Yes, in the year 2023.

OBJ is still looking for $20M per year; it's hard to imagine him getting that without proving himself first. https://t.co/BEQHGW20iQ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 12, 2023

OBJ didn’t play last season after tearing his ACL in L.A.’s Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining the Rams in 2021, OBJ’s last season with more than 1,100 yards was 2016.

He had 302 yards in 2017, 1,052 yards in 2018, 1,035 yards in 2019, and 319 yards in 2020. He had 232 yards and no touchdowns in his final six games with the Browns in 2021 prior to being released midseason.

Consider that in 2021, 26 players had at least 1,000 receiving yards. In 2022, that number was 22.

There are only 14 receivers making at least $20 million per season, and only three of them (DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams, Keenan Allen) are over 30. Cooper Kupp and Stefon Diggs are 30. OBJ is also 30.

Of course, it’s always fair to ask for $20 million per season and then to negotiate his way down to a more realistic number. Woods got a surprising $10 million guaranteed from Houston, but only $8.5 million per season.

Perhaps OBJ could get a one-year, $10 million contract that is fully-guaranteed. Perhaps he could even get a two-year, $30 million contract with $15 million guaranteed. I don’t even see a deal with a lot of backend fluff ever getting to $20 million per season.

And definitely not with the Rams.