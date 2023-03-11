Random Ramsdom: Sean McVay isn’t going anywhere

Sean McVay Says he’s Back for the Long Haul With LA Rams (NBCLosAngeles)

“Sean McVay is grateful for the days he spent pondering his professional future after the roughest season of his life.

That time allowed him to articulate everything he loves about coaching, and they left him more determined than ever to stay in the fight.

McVay said he made “a decision for years to come” when he elected to stick with the Los Angeles Rams after the first losing season of his precocious NFL career. The youngest head coach ever to win the Super Bowl strongly considered walking away from his draining profession, but several days of reflection and conversations led McVay to a refreshed mindset and a genuine excitement for the future.

“For me, the most important thing was reestablishing a purpose,” McVay said Friday in his first extensive public comments about his decision to return for a seventh season and beyond with Los Angeles.

“This is a blessing to be able to do this,” McVay added. “I love coaching. I love working with players and coaches, and I think in some instances, when you lose your way, you can lose your perspective on things.”

McVay said he found that perspective in January during the days after the Rams finished 5-12. Freed from the week-to-week grind of preparing and patching an injury-plagued team that lost nine of its last 11 games, McVay was able to perceive the many positives in his highly paid, emotionally tumultuous job.”

Rams’ 2023 NFL Draft picks set (TheRams.com)

“Now that teams have received their compensatory selections, the 2023 NFL Draft order is officially set and was unveiled by the league on Friday.

Including those four compensatory selections, the Rams currently have 10 total picks to work with in this year’s NFL Draft, which is scheduled to take place April 27-29 in Kansas City. That allotment lines up with what Rams general manager Les Snead projected they would have.

Here is where Los Angeles’ current allotment falls:

Round 2: No. 36 overall

Round 3: No. 69 overall

Round 5: No. 167 overall (compensatory)

Round 5: No. 171 overall (compensatory)

Round 5: No. 177 overall (compensatory)

Round 6: No. 182 overall

Round 6: No. 189 overall (from Tennessee Titans in trade for WR Robert Woods)

Round 6: No. 191 overall (from Green Bay Packers in trade for P Corey Bojorquez)

Round 7: No. 223 overall

Round 7: No. 251 overall (compensatory)”

Sources: Former #Titans and #Rams WR Robert Woods is signing with the #Texans, adding a veteran presence to a young team. He gets a 2-year, $15.25M deal with $10M fully guarantee and a max value of $17M.



A new QB’s best friend. pic.twitter.com/f58MZQKzA0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2023

Rams Attend Odell Beckham Jr. Workout; Signing with L.A. ‘Silly’? Coach Sean McVay on Reunion (SportsIllustrated)

“The Los Angeles Rams suddenly have an awful lot of moving parts, though at least it is now clear that among the “moving’’ won’t be head coach Sean McVay.

So, instead, he remains in place as the Rams work to rebuild their roster toward competitiveness ... work that includes what the coach calls the “monitoring’’ of two old pals.

Two former Rams standouts are now available via free agency, both wide receivers - Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr.

McVay is answering questions about potential reunions with the two ex-LA players, and his remarks suggest at least some open-mindedness here.

“To say that there’s not interest, that would certainly be silly, so those are situations that we will absolutely monitor,’’ McVay said.”

Rams release OLB Leonard Floyd (RamsWire)

“Leonard Floyd is going to join the crop of players hitting free agency this offseason. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams plan to release Floyd today.

It was previously reported that the Rams would try to trade Floyd and if they couldn’t find a taker, they would release him. It seems no one was willing to give up anything for the Rams pass rusher so he’ll be released instead.

If the Rams make him a traditional release rather than a post-June 1 cut, they will take on $19 million in dead money and save $3 million in cap space this year. If he’s a post-June 1 release, they would save $15.5 million but they wouldn’t get the added space until after June 1.”

The #Rams have waived TE Roger Carter. He was the one who accidentally did this to Sean McVay last season: pic.twitter.com/y1NGrHnvq6 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 10, 2023

Rams 2023 free agency preview: Market will dictate whether Baker Mayfield returns (RamsWire)

“Baker Mayfield is among the many backup quarterbacks who will hit free agency this offseason and he could have a chance to sign with a team that wants to make him a starter again. The Los Angeles Rams liked what they saw from him late last season, but they have a starter in Matthew Stafford and may not be able to meet the contract demands that Mayfield seeks.

What will ultimately decide whether Mayfield returns is the free-agent market. If another team wants him as a starter, he should jump at that opportunity. If there are no takers, he could pick the best possible situation for himself as a backup – and that may just be the Rams.”