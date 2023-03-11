The 2023 NFL free agency will begin on March 15th, with the legal tampering period beginning March 13th. The Los Angeles Rams will have to decide what type of participant they will be in the annual frenzy. Will Los Angeles move money around to sign unrestricted free agents, filling multiple areas of need? Will they make one splash signing? Or will they sit tight and “pay off their debt” from years past? I figured it would be proper preparation to identify each positional group and the top five players that the Rams would consider signing.

Position Groups:

Centers

1. Ethan Pocic (UFA, previous team: Cleveland Browns)

Case for: Pocic headlines the most intriguing center options for Los Angeles. After being used in a zone running scheme in 2022, Pocic produced his best season to date. At 6’6” and 310+ lbs, Pocic would finally give the Rams a strong option in the middle of the line.

Watch #Browns C Ethan Pocic completely remove former Brown DT Larry Ogunjobi (#99) from the play. Excellent job of torquing upon initial contact, and then just driving him laterally out of the play.

pic.twitter.com/afF4dqRPn6 — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) September 25, 2022

2. Bradley Bozeman (UFA, previous team: Carolina Panthers)

Case for: Bozeman brings the most fearsome size of the available centers in this year’s free agent class. At 6’5” and 325 lbs, Bozeman would be the type of player that the Rams could use to help more defensive linemen back off the line of scrimmage.

Bradley Bozeman appreciation post pic.twitter.com/i3k42B9DA0 — Ramey (@HoodieRamey) November 4, 2021

3. Connor McGovern (UFA, previous team: New York Jets)

Case for: McGovern has been a reliable option over the last five years. In that time, he has started 79 games and has only committed six holding calls in that time span.

4. Jake Brendel (UFA, previous team: San Francisco 49ers)

Case for: Brendel had ups and down in 2022, but overall, it was a breakout performance for the former undrafted free agent. His allowed pressure rate of 2.03% ranked fourth-best out of 34 qualified centers.

5. Ross Pierschbacher (RFA, previous team: Detroit Lions)

Case for: Pierschbacher has position flexibility as a left guard (28 snaps), right guard (29 snaps), and center (64 snaps). He is largely unproven, but as a four-year starting center for the Alabama Crimson Tide, he did face SEC competition on a yearly basis.