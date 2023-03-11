The 2023 NFL free agency will begin on March 15th, with the legal tampering period beginning March 13th. The Los Angeles Rams will have to decide what type of participant they will be in the annual frenzy. Will Los Angeles move money around to sign unrestricted free agents, filling multiple areas of need? Will they make one splash signing? Or will they sit tight and “pay off their debt” from years past? I figured it would be proper preparation to identify each positional group and the top five players that the Rams would consider signing.

Position Groups:

Offensive Guards

1. Daniel Brunskill (UFA, previous team: San Francisco 49ers)

Case for: During the Sean McVay era, the Rams have often seen their free agents be plucked by opposing teams. LA can return the favor this year and weaken their divisional rival and strengthen their weakest unit from 2022. Brunskill played 518 snaps in 2022, and did not surrender a single sack or commit any penalties. I believe he is the best bargain free agent offensive guard on the open market after playing mostly as a reserve in 2022. Even though he is 29, he has not incurred a lot of wear and tear. An added bonus: He is a California native.

2. Dalton Risner (UFA, previous team: Denver Broncos)

Case for: Risner will likely be one of the priciest interior linemen on the open market. At 6’5” 315 lbs, Risner has prototypical size and plays with tenacity. He will be 28 at the start of the 2023-2024 season. Risner is very balanced with slightly above average grades in run and pass blocking.

3. David Edwards (UFA, previous team: Los Angeles Rams)

Case for: The case for David Edwards is two fold. One is that Edwards has been a starter along the Rams offensive line since midway through his rookie year. The experience within the system is invaluable. The second piece is that Edwards injury-riddled 2022 season keeps his price tag for this free agency at a much more manageable number. Edwards will only be 26 at the start of the season, so the interest should be there.

He won’t be the flashy pickup that fans want, but if we are talking technique, we still see some very nice flashes from Guard David Edwards.



4. Chandler Brewer (RFA, previous team: Los Angeles Rams)

Case for: Brewer will likely be a free agent that LA looks to retain for depth purposes. Brewer is also a young offensive lineman that has spent time in the Rams organization for four years. He could continue to be a valuable swing guard for the Rams. Despite limited playing time, he has plus strength for the position.

5. Ike Boettger (UFA, previous team: Buffalo Bills)

Case for: Boettger has familiarity with the Rams new offensive line coach, Ryan Wendell. Wendell had a nine-year career with the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers prior to being an assistant offensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills. Boettger has never been able to cement a starting spot and could be looking for greener pastures outside of Buffalo.