McVay: Rams are monitoring situations with OBJ, Robert Woods

Whether the Los Angeles Rams are rebuilding, remodeling, or re-tooling, good luck trying to figure it out in March. With ever-increasing evidence that the Rams are going to part with Jalen Ramsey, Allen Robinson, Leonard Floyd, and no question Bobby Wagner, head coach Sean McVay isn’t giving up on some other over-30 players. Specifically, two former Rams who could do a lot to help Matthew Stafford—assuming that he’s going to be in L.A. and available in Week 1.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, McVay noted that the Rams are “monitoring” the situations of receivers Odell Beckham, Jr. and Robert Woods. He doesn’t say the Rams are interested exactly, but he does say that they aren’t not not-interested.

Got that?

Lots of “layers” to each situation, said Sean McVay, but he adds Rams are “monitoring” situations of both Odell Beckham Jr and Robert Woods. Isn’t sure what can come to life, he stresses, but to say they aren’t interested “wouldn’t be accurate”. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 10, 2023

OBJ didn’t play with any teams last season and he is holding a workout on Friday to show interested parties that he’s ready to go for 2023. Woods was cut by the Tennessee Titans and his run-blocking and leadership would be welcome additions back into the locker room.