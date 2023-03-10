Random Ramsdom: Les Snead comments on Matthew Stafford rumors

Rams GM Addresses Future of QB Matthew Stafford Amid Trade Rumors (SportsIllustrated)

“As speculation continues to swirl around Matthew Stafford’s future, Rams general manager Les Snead doubled down on the team’s desire to reshape its roster around the star quarterback this offseason.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Snead called Stafford “one of our pillars” while expressing the faith team brass still has in the 35-year-old after an injury-shortened season for the QB and the Rams’ tumultuous 5–12 campaign. Snead’s remarks followed a report that surfaced earlier Thursday from The Daily Coach’s Michael Lombardi, who stated Stafford is “fully available” but can’t be moved due to the remaining money in a four-year, $160 million extension he signed last offseason after L.A.’s Super Bowl LVI victory.

“I think we’ll definitely rely on Matthew, he’s definitely one of our pillars,” Snead said, via The Athletic. “He’s definitely someone we’re going to rely on, (who) we’re gonna have to rely on as we do remodel this.”

Rams announce full coaching staff for 2023 season, including 10 new hires (RamsWire)

“After Sean McVay announced his return as the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, he quickly began assembling his staff for the 2023 season. It was a long process, with Les Snead saying McVay was hiring coaches as recently as last week, but the Rams finalized their staff on Thursday.

They announced their full team of coaches, which includes 10 new hires: Jimmy Lake, Mike LaFleur, Andrew Carter, Joe Coniglio, Mike Harris, Aubrey Pleasant, Nick Caley, Ryan Wendell, Ron Gould and Chase Blackburn.

Five returning coaches will also have new roles with the Rams in 2023: Chris Beake will be the secondary coach, Chris Shula is the LBs and pass rush coordinator, K.J. Black is an offensive assistant, Zak Kromer is the assistant O-line coach and Jake Peetz is the pass game specialist.”

Les Snead believes Sean McVay is committed to the Rams long-term (RamsWire)

“Sean McVay took a little bit of time after the Rams’ season ended to decide whether he wanted to continue coaching or take some time away from football. A few days later, he came to the conclusion that he’s not done coaching just yet, returning as the leader in Los Angeles.

It was the second straight offseason that McVay mulled his options, considering TV deals in 2022 after the Rams won a Super Bowl. Losing McVay would’ve been a significant blow to the team, but now that he’s back, there’s a good chance the Rams will bounce back from a disappointing 5-12 campaign.

General manager Les Snead isn’t worried about the possibility that McVay will take things year by year. He believes McVay is committed long-term after taking some time to weigh his future this offseason.”

Rams have gotten calls from other teams about nine players (NBCSports)

“Rams General Manager Les Snead referred to what his team is undergoing as a “remodel” rather than a “rebuild.” He mentioned quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald as “pillars” and “weight-bearing walls.”

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Leonard Floyd conspicuously were absent from Snead’s list. Snead was asked whether the Rams are seeking to trade the three players.

“I’m going to keep the specifics of those in-house because time will tell,” Snead said. “I know we’ve communicated with a lot of our players, those included. We’re trying to assess situations, figure out how to get under the cap, what’s the best way to do that. In this year, it’s been interesting with those players. It’s based on probably the dynamics of the league.

“We’ve had calls on a lot of our players, probably other places trying to figure out what are we doing big picture and things like that. It’s been a busy offseason discussing players. The nice thing is other teams would like to have a lot of our players, but at this point we don’t want to give away all of our good players.”

Four comp picks for the Rams per NFL, the max allotment. Three in the fifth, one in the seventh. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 9, 2023

LA Rams awarded comp picks, and not where some expected (RamblinFan)

“There has been speculation over the LA Rams 2023 NFL Draft, particularly where the LA Rams may benefit from awarded compensatory draft picks. It’s a tough matter to project because the experts have to make subjective assessments regarding where the cutoff will fall among contract values of free agents, and how those cutoffs will impact the algorithms used to determine when and how many compensatory draft picks are ultimately awarded.

The LA Rams have been a team that has been extremely difficult to assess in this years projected awarded compensatory 2023 NFL Draft picks. Originally, the Rams were thought to be in the running for two fifth-round comp picks, one sixth-round comp pick, and one seventh round comp pick. Then, the projections were modified, and the Rams were projected to be awarded on compensatory pick in each round of the draft through Rounds 4-7.

Well, both versions were wrong. Per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the awarded compensatory picks were determined today, and as expected, the LA Rams were awarded the maximum number of four comp picks. But the rounds of where those compensatory picks will fall is a complete surprise.”