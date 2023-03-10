The Los Angeles Rams 2022 season and performance by the team as a whole may not have electrified fans, but there is no dispute that there were still electrifying plays over the course of the 17 games. Despite the team playing with a losing record for the majority of the year and the lineup being devoid of starters, fans (or at least myself) witnessed signature moments for young and veteran players.

Sometimes we take for granted the moments in players careers or a franchise’s seasons. As a fan, you learn to appreciate the highs and lows. I thought it was fitting to compile a list of the top 15 plays to remember the best moments of the 2022 Rams.

Current list:

#15 - Tutu Atwell’s first NFL catch

#14 - Jalen Ramsey rocks Christian McCaffrey

#13 - Atwell burns Saints secondary for first NFL TD

#12 - Cobie Durant finds endzone against Broncos

#11 - Atwell makes one handed grab

#10 - Ernest Jones makes aerobatic interception

#9 - Nick Scott seals win versus Panthers

The midway point features Cobie Durant yet again…

#8 - Durant elevates to pick off Russell Wilson

Rams rookie Cobie Durant reels in an unreal acrobatic interception.



The South Carolina State product has had some flashy moments are a rookie, this play the highlight of them all. pic.twitter.com/9C9HJvUUaR — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) December 25, 2022

Christmas Day was kind to Cobie Durant. He kicked off the afternoon with an aerobatic interception before securing another interception in the 4th quarter. The promising young corner had a reputation during the 2022 NFL Draft for his ball hawking ability.

Durant’s interception off of Russell Wilson happened on the Broncos first drive of the afternoon. This INT was the first of four interceptions on Christmas Day for Los Angeles as Bobby Wagner, Jalen Ramsey, and Cobie Durant would grab three more turnovers for LA.

Rookie Cobie Durant picks off Russell Wilson on Wilson's second throw of the game. Rams ball. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 25, 2022

His PFF grade for the game was an impressive 94.7, which led the entire NFL in Week 16. He only allowed two receptions for 13 yards in the game.