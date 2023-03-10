The 2023 NFL free agency will begin on March 15th, with the legal tampering period beginning March 13th. The Los Angeles Rams will have to decide what type of participant they will be in the annual frenzy. Will Los Angeles move money around to sign unrestricted free agents, filling multiple areas of need? Will they make one splash signing? Or will they sit tight and “pay off their debt” from years past? I figured it would be proper preparation to identify each positional group and the top five players that the Rams would consider signing.

Position Groups:

Offensive Tackles

1. Taylor Lewan (UFA, previous team: Tennessee Titans)

Case for: Lewan was just released this offseason because of a bloated contract coupled with age and recent injuries. However, Lewan has professed that the Rams are a team that he would consider playing for because of Sean McVay as HC. The Rams could release/trade Joe Noteboom to shed more salary. While they would have to sign Lewan, he is likely looking for a short-term deal, which the Rams would be interested in.

Taylor Lewan seems to have interest in joining the Rams after being cut by the Titans.https://t.co/KUsgwsOLZO pic.twitter.com/0cvkkKTZZ8 — Rams Newswire (@RamsNewswire) February 27, 2023

2. Andre Dillard (UFA, previous team: Philadelphia Eagles)

Case for: Dillard was a first round bust for the Eagles. Philadelphia does a great job of producing offensive linemen, but maybe Dillard just needs a change of scenery. Dillard has 43 games of NFL experience and nine starts. The Rams offensive line underperformed in 2022 and could use any upgrade that is out there.

Andre Dillard putting on a clinic pic.twitter.com/N2IwY6Z5Lv — Gayle Saunders (@EagleSessions) August 9, 2019

3. Ty Nsekhe (UFA, previous team: Los Angeles Rams)

Case for: Shockingly; the 37 year old offensive tackle came off the street midway through the 2022 season to give the Rams a serviceable blind side protector. Nsekhe did not wow anyone, but for someone who wasn’t with the team in training camp, he managed to bring some reliability to the OL unit when there were no other options. Nsekhe could be one year deal if the Rams don’t like any other options in free agency or the draft.

4. Bobby Hart (UFA, previous team: Buffalo Bills)

Case for: Hart is a former player of OL coach Ryan Wendell. Hart did not play a lot in 2022 but has guard and tackle flexibility and could be a bargain buy during free agency.

Quite the pass set from Bobby Hart… pic.twitter.com/vDmwXd3Rsq — Cover 1 (@Cover1) August 22, 2022

5. Kendall Lamm (UFA, previous team: Miami Dolphins)

Case for: Lamm has played 1757 offensive snaps in his career but has only been called for two holding calls. He is a journeyman, playing for the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and Miami Dolphins. Once again, this would be a cheaper option for the Rams to consider.