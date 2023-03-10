Which teams are the best fits for the Rams top pending free agents?

The Los Angeles Rams are set to lose a handful of players in free agency next week as the team has limited cap space. Who they bring back will all depend on what type of market each player attracts during the free agency period. Players like Baker Mayfield, A’Shawn Robinson and Matt Gay should have a strong market while Greg Gaines, Nick Scott, and Taylor Rapp may have to wait to see how things shake out. Let’s take a look at what each player’s market could look like when free agency begins.

DL Greg Gaines

Obviously the Rams would love to have Greg Gaines back. However, as defensive linemen such as A’Shawn Robinson and Javon Hargrave are off the free agent market, Gaines will be a good option for the teams that miss out on those players.

The name to watch here might be the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are set to lose Poona Ford in free agency and Byron Mone is coming off of a torn ACL. Gaines is someone that the Seahawks have familiarity with and could fill in nicely as an early-down run-stuffer.

Best Fits: LAR, SEA, PIT, CLE, DET,

DL A’Shawn Robinson

It seems highly unlikely that the Rams are going to be able to bring back A’Shawn Robinson for another season. After the last two years and at just 27 years old, he’ll have a pretty strong market that the Rams won’t be able to match.

It would not be surprising to see a team like the Eagles go after Robinson. They’ll lose Hargrave in free agency and be looking to replace him as he played a big role on their Super Bowl run last year. With a need on the defensive line, the Cleveland Browns will also be a team to keep an eye on for Robinson.

Best Fits: CLE, PHI, CHI, NO

S Taylor Rapp

Taylor Rapp could have a better market than what is expected by some. It’s no coincidence that he was listed as the player that the Rams couldn’t afford to lose by Pro Football Focus. The Rams will likely move on, but other teams will certainly be interested.

One team to keep an eye on here may be the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers just signed Ejiro Evero as their defensive coordinator. Rapp has experience with Evero during his time in Los Angeles.

Best Fits: NYJ, CAR, MIA, KC

S Nick Scott

If the Rams choose between Nick Scott and Rapp, they would probably choose to keep Scott if they are able to do so. However, it’s all going to depend on what type of market shakes out for the safety out of Penn State.

Again, don’t be surprised if the Panthers are players for Scott. If the Bengals lose Jesse Bates, Scott may be of interest. Scott also fits the bill for the New England Patriots as a special teams ace and someone who can contribute on defense.

Best Fits: LAR, CAR, CIN, PHI, NE

QB Baker Mayfield

The Rams would like to have Baker Mayfield back. However, given his market and price-tag, it would be an emotional decision that the Rams need to avoid. They simply can’t afford an $8M price for a backup quarterback.

Mayfield should have a small market, depending on how teams viewed the end of last year with the Rams. The San Francisco 49ers have had some interest in Mayfield. The Miami Dolphins could be a team to watch as Tua Tagovailoa has struggled to stay healthy. The Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to start Sam Howell and Kyle Trask. Mayfield is certainly an upgrade to those two.

Best Fits: SF, MIA, WAS, TB

K Matt Gay

The Rams elected not to franchise Matt Gay and he’ll likely be kicking elsewhere in 2023. Gay came in when the Rams desperately needed help at the kicker position and he performed well. His kick against the Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional round is a big reason the Rams won the Super Bowl.

However, Gay’s market is going to be too high for the Rams to match. The 49ers could be a team to watch here as they are set to lose Robbie Gould. The Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys are interesting teams here who could be looking to replace current veterans.

Best Fits: SF, MIN, DAL