Random Ramsdom: Rams grab o-lineman in latest Sporting News mock draft

Rams Fortify OL, Draft Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron: NFL Mock (SportsIllustrated)

“When the Los Angeles Rams are finally on the clock for the first time at pick No. 36 in April, there is several directions the team could go.

They could address the offensive line, which is arguably their biggest area of need, or add a linebacker to compensate for the loss of Bobby Wagner. Simply put, there is no way to know what the Rams will do until their pick is in.

However, between now and April there will be dozens of mock drafts predicting what teams will do. In the latest mock draft from Sporting News, they believe the Rams will address the former and go offensive line with their first pick.

As mentioned in the rationale for drafting Bergeron, pass protection is an area of concern for the Rams.

The offensive line dealt with numerous injuries, forcing the Rams to set an NFL record with 12 different offensive line combinations in the first 12 weeks of the season.”

Watch NFL combine highlights of Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Cooper Kupp (RamsWire)

“The top prospects in the 2023 draft class are in Indianapolis this week for the NFL combine, a time for them to show their skills on the field and their character during interviews. It’s an important step in the pre-draft process, one each player will try to take advantage of.

In 2014, Aaron Donald certainly did that, impressing scouts and GMs on his way to becoming a first-round pick. Jalen Ramsey did the same in 2016, standing out as one of the most physically gifted defensive backs. And in 2017, Cooper Kupp showed that the combine isn’t everything, going on to become a triple crown winner despite not crushing it in Indy.”

3 reasons why LA Rams must sign S John Johnson III in 2023 (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams have not exactly fought tooth and nail to retain their best safeties on their defense. But perhaps that is a a mindset that needs to change. After all, the Rams secondary, once the backbone of the team, has fallen on hard times of late. Whether that has resulted from selecting poorly in the NFL Draft, coaching and managing defensive backs who are on the roster, or simply the symptom of an NFL organization’s front office that has undervalued the contribution from the position, I cannot say with any degree of certainty.

What I can say is that the LA Rams have sorely missed the production of veteran NFL safety John Johnson III since he left after the 2020 NFL season. Now, by random chance or a cunning twist of fate, the LA Rams have the opportunity to re-sign the guy who was truly the fire in the souls of the Rams defense.

You see, the Cleveland Browns are releasing him, and I for one believe that is not only good news for the Rams roster, but is an opportunity that this team cannot ignore. John Johnson III may or may not be a key contributor for the LA Rams secondary again, but that’s a chance I believe that the Rams must take”

The Rams are taking a close look at their options for backup quarterback through the spring. Broke it down - FA and draft possibilities - here: https://t.co/FKEBvQCUAy — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 27, 2023

5 linebackers for Rams to watch at NFL combine (RamsWire)

“In what’s considered a surprising move, the Los Angeles Rams and Bobby Wagner have decided to mutually part ways after just one season. The Rams will release him at the start of the league year on March 15, opening a hole at inside linebacker.

The Rams still have Ernest Jones at inside linebacker, but the position is now a bigger priority than it appeared to be before the Wagner news. When it comes to the draft, the Rams probably won’t take a linebacker early, but there will be options in the middle rounds.”