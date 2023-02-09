 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Will Torry Holt finally become a Hall of Famer?

Announcements are coming on Thursday night, is this Holt’s year?

By Evan Craig
NFL: St Louis Rams at Arizona Cardinals Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Former Rams’ great Torry Holt has waited four long years for a knock on his door indicating that he would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The star playmaker will learn his fate on Thursday night during the NFL Honors ceremony.

Four years as a finalist is long enough. It’s time to finally put him in the hallowed halls of Canton where he belongs. Holt is the final piece of the Greatest Show on Turf who’s awaiting that coveted knock.

Recent logjam at receiver has kept Holt from the Hall in years past and there’s a chance it could get in his way yet again in 2023. His competition at receiver among the 15 modern-era finalists include Reggie Wayne and Andre Johnson. Here is the remaining list of finalists:

Torry Holt’s resume speaks for itself which makes it all the harder to comprehend how he hasn’t been inducted yet.

“The seven-time Pro Bowl selection registered 920 career receptions for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns in 11 seasons – 10 with the Rams and one with the Jaguars. Holt recorded eight-straight seasons of at least 80 catches and 1,000 receiving yards during his time with the Rams, highlighted by a career-high 117 receptions for 1,696 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2003 that led to AP First Team All-Pro recognition. A Second Team All-Pro selection in 2006, Holt was later named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.” per Los Angeles Rams website

The Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee will choose anywhere between four to nine members for the class of 2023. Holt’s career production clearly warrants sizable consideration, especially when he was one of the top receivers of his era. Those types of players deserve to get in, even if some like Torry have struggled to be inducted on the first few tries. Holt had to make a case for himself in the past and for some reason the voters continue passing him over despite such sound reasoning.

If the voters won’t listen to the facts or see his overall production, they’re pretty much a lost cause at this juncture. Not to continue stat dumping on y’all but how often does this need to be said before anyone cares to listen? Apparently a lot for whatever reason.

Hopefully Torry Holt gets the gold jacket that’s long eluded him. Rams faithful who watched the Greatest Show on Turf have known that Holt has long been a HOFer even without a bust in Canton.

The GSOT is so close to being completely immortalized. All they need is for voters to make the right decision, and Torry Holt is the greatest one they can ever make on Thursday.

