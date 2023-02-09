Will Torry Holt finally become a Hall of Famer?

Former Rams’ great Torry Holt has waited four long years for a knock on his door indicating that he would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The star playmaker will learn his fate on Thursday night during the NFL Honors ceremony.

Four years as a finalist is long enough. It’s time to finally put him in the hallowed halls of Canton where he belongs. Holt is the final piece of the Greatest Show on Turf who’s awaiting that coveted knock.

The Greatest Show on Turf:



Coach Dick Vermeil: Hall of Fame

QB Kurt Warner: Hall of Fame

RB Marshall Faulk: Hall of Fame

WR Isaac Bruce: Hall of Fame

OT: Orlando Pace: Hall of Fame



WR Torry Holt… still waiting. C’mon. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 11, 2022

Recent logjam at receiver has kept Holt from the Hall in years past and there’s a chance it could get in his way yet again in 2023. His competition at receiver among the 15 modern-era finalists include Reggie Wayne and Andre Johnson. Here is the remaining list of finalists:

HOF class of 2023 will be announced tonight:



The finalists:



*Darrelle Revis

*Joe Thomas

*Devin Hester

*Torry Holt

*Reggie Wayne

*Andre Johnson

*Dwight Freeney

*Jared Allen

*Patrick Willis

*DeMarcus Ware

*Zach Thomas

*Darren Woodson

*Ronde Barber

*Albert Lewis

*Willie Anderson — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 9, 2023

Torry Holt’s resume speaks for itself which makes it all the harder to comprehend how he hasn’t been inducted yet.

“The seven-time Pro Bowl selection registered 920 career receptions for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns in 11 seasons – 10 with the Rams and one with the Jaguars. Holt recorded eight-straight seasons of at least 80 catches and 1,000 receiving yards during his time with the Rams, highlighted by a career-high 117 receptions for 1,696 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2003 that led to AP First Team All-Pro recognition. A Second Team All-Pro selection in 2006, Holt was later named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.” per Los Angeles Rams website

Dude what else did Torry Holt have to do to get into the hall of fame pic.twitter.com/TpYKkUIRgF — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) February 11, 2022

The Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee will choose anywhere between four to nine members for the class of 2023. Holt’s career production clearly warrants sizable consideration, especially when he was one of the top receivers of his era. Those types of players deserve to get in, even if some like Torry have struggled to be inducted on the first few tries. Holt had to make a case for himself in the past and for some reason the voters continue passing him over despite such sound reasoning.

Former NC State and St. Louis Rams receiver Torry Holt making a case for himself for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Those who saw him, like myself, knows he's a Hall of Famer. #HoltfortheHall #HallOfFamer pic.twitter.com/WQQMyd4wFA — ABC11Charlie Mickens (@GameDayCharlie) July 22, 2019

If the voters won’t listen to the facts or see his overall production, they’re pretty much a lost cause at this juncture. Not to continue stat dumping on y’all but how often does this need to be said before anyone cares to listen? Apparently a lot for whatever reason.

Most Seasons of 1,300+ receiving yards -- #NFL history



Jerry Rice -- 7

Torry Holt -- 6

Julio Jones -- 6

Randy Moss -- 6

Marvin Harrison -- 5



Holt is one of only 5 players with multiple 1,600+ receiving yard seasons.



It's time to get Holt in the Hall of Fame#Rams #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/vdnYthAwwc — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) February 3, 2022

Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt had five seasons as teammates where they each had over 1,000 yards receiving. That’s the most in NFL history. #stlrams pic.twitter.com/Sk5E0ScnA8 — St. Louis Rams History (@STLRamsHistory) January 29, 2023

Hopefully Torry Holt gets the gold jacket that’s long eluded him. Rams faithful who watched the Greatest Show on Turf have known that Holt has long been a HOFer even without a bust in Canton.

The GSOT is so close to being completely immortalized. All they need is for voters to make the right decision, and Torry Holt is the greatest one they can ever make on Thursday.