Random Ramsdom: Aaron Donald says “Your boy coming back.”

“When Sean McVay was considering some time away from coaching, there was speculation about whether Aaron Donald would be back with the Rams in 2023. He also appeared to troll fans when he put “former NFL D Linemen for the Rams” in his Twitter bio, suggesting he might no longer play for Los Angeles.

Somewhere an offensive lineman just started sweating.



He’s since clarified that he’s returning for his 10th NFL season and even though it’s only February, he looks ready for another dominant campaign. Donald shared a shirtless video of himself in the gym this week and he’s still ripped, despite not playing a game since November.

He also said in the clip, “Your boy coming back,” confirming he’ll be on the field in 2023.”

New Rams OC Mike LaFleur: ‘I can’t wait to start building’ relationship with QB Matthew Stafford (nfl.com)

“The opportunity to join the Rams came after LaFleur’s second season with the Jets unraveled under the stress of starting three different quarterbacks and struggling to develop Zach Wilson. The former No. 2 overall pick threw for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 54.5 completion percentage in nine starts in 2022, and New York finished fourth in its division for the sixth time in seven years.

The Rams did not fare much better and actually lost two more contests than the Jets. Los Angeles QB Matthew Stafford made nine starts to match Wilson and also struggled before a spinal cord contusion knocked him out for the season. He passed for 2,087 yards, 10 TDs, eight picks and a 68.0 completion percentage.

But unlike the Jets, the Rams won a Super Bowl just a year ago. And unlike Wilson, Stafford has a storied history of exemplary play to help forecast a return to form.

“Matthew, even in his time in Detroit, you’d be in awe at a lot of just the stuff that he can accomplish on that field,” LaFleur said. “Even when he was in Detroit, just knowing what his teammates and the coaches felt about that guy. And then (me) being able to actually get a little bit insight when he came here, just by, again, knowing Raheem, knowing Sean, how highly regarded they feel of Matthew. So, it’s going to be fun. I know a lot of times, coaches can teach players a lot of things. But, in more instances, players can teach coaches a lot of things, too.”

"It will be fun to get working with these guys."



Mariachi Rams delight SoFi fans as the official LA Rams Mariachi (cbsnews)

“Two NFL teams have official marching bands, but only one team has an official mariachi band. The Mariachi Rams smartly suit up in blue and gold for their game-time performances as the official LA Rams Mariachi.

It’s a nine-member ensemble that’s become a SoFi Stadium favorite and a cultural phenomenon. They play traditional mariachi favorites with the harp, violin, trumpet, guitar, guitarron, vihuela Mexicana (rhythm guitar) and song – and they’ve also made their own L.A. sound.

A big hit is their adaptation of the 1995 2Pac song, “California Love.” They said that song took the crowd by surprise. “They weren’t expecting that either, and we put on the shades, and we came out playing the rap and surprised the crowd again,” said Santiago Alberto assistant musical director of Mariachi Rams.

“We had no idea what would happen with the Mariachi Rams, and now we are in our fourth season. We got to go to the Super Bowl and all the playoff games. It’s been quite the ride,” said Alberto.

It’s not just the fans who love Mariachi Rams. Jalen Ramsey, LA Rams cornerback, surprised the band with custom mariachi sweatsuits and has become an honorary band member. In turn, the band gifted Ramsey with a guitar.

“It would be great if he (Ramsey) could strum one song with us. It would be great to teach him a song, it would be great for the fans,” said Chuy Hernandez, Rams Mariachi.”

Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton didn’t want to work with Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (azcentral)

“NFL legend and Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton’s NFL coaching choice at the Super Bowl Experience on Tuesday and Arizona Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray to be very interesting.

When asked about why Payton, a former Fox analyst, didn’t take the Cardinals’ coaching job, Bradshaw said: “Arizona? No, that quarterback. He don’t want to work with the quarterback.”

The quarterback Bradshaw mentioned would of course be Arizona’s franchise quarterback, Kyler Murray.

Tom Rock, of Newsday, interviewed Bradshaw, and the former NFL quarterback opened up about why Payton took the Denver Broncos’ job, although Bradshaw didn’t exactly give that team’s quarterback a glowing review, either.

When asked if Payton would rather work with Russell Wilson than Murray, Bradshaw replied: ”I don’t think so (laughing), but you know what, that’s all he’s got. He’s got no choice. But I’ll tell you one thing, he’ll get the most out of him.”