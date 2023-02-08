The Rams have found their new offensive line coach

The Los Angeles Rams and head coach Sean McVay continue to make good on their promise to re-haul the coaching staff heading into the 2023-2024 NFL season, as tonight they hired their new offensive line coach.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Rams have hired Bills assistant offensive line coach to be the offensive line coach in Los Angeles.

Wendell started coaching back in 2019, as he was brought on by the Buffalo Bills as a coaching assistant. Following just one season as a coaching assistant, Wendell was then promoted to assistant offensive line coach in 2020 and held the position since then.

Prior to the start of his coaching career, Wendell played a total of nine seasons in the NFL as a center and a guard, eight seasons with the New England Patriots (2008-2015) and a single season with the Carolina Panthers (2016).

Now, Wendell will get the chance to head an offensive line group for the first time in his coaching career with the Los Angeles Rams, a great opportunity for a young coach looking to make his mark in the profession.