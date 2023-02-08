Random Ramsdom: Highlights from Mike LaFleur’s introductory press conference

Top takeaways from new Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s introductory press conference (TheRams.com)

“New Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur met with local media for the first time Tuesday afternoon, discussing his relationship with head coach Sean McVay, the opportunity to work with quarterback Matthew Stafford, his foundational philosophies and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from that introductory press conference, which you can watch in its entirety below.

LaFleur remembers talking to his older brother Matt about a quality control coach Washington just interviewed that Matt spoke very highly of. At first, LaFleur was skeptical, but would later learn that the hype was indeed real.

“I remember my brother calling up like, ‘Yeah, we just interviewed a QC and he was awesome,’” LaFleur said. “And they kept on – I’m like, how good can this QC truly be? And especially, he’s as young as I was, you know? Now I think we all know what he was kind of talking about.”

That QC would be McVay, who LaFleur later met in-person for the first time at an OTA session.”

Once learning from Sean McVay, Mike LaFleur now gets to work with him for first time (TheRams.com)

“In 2010-11, Mike LaFleur was coaching at Division II Saint Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana while older brother and future Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, future 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and future Rams head coach Sean McVay were on staff together in the NFL in Washington.

Mike had recently graduated college, and because of his situation at that time – married, but no kids yet – he could easily fly out to the East Coast and sit in film rooms with that trio to pick their brains and get valuable knowledge.

“You think you know what’s going on as a college football player, then you quickly realize you know nothing,” Mike told theRams.com Tuesday. “I was an offensive coordinator at a D-2 school in the middle of Indiana, and so anytime I had a little bit of time on our spring breaks and stuff like that, I had no children at the time, so it was easy to convince my wife, can I leave for a week and spend a week or two out with OTAs, and sit in that film room, and just sit there and learn, and just be kind of in awe of how many smart people could be in one room. And then not only that, but then just pick up on how important it was for them, not only to have good schemes and all that, but how important is to develop these players. So it was a great learning lesson at a young age, and then you fast forward 10 years later, and obviously got to know Sean at that time, along with a lot of those guys, but him and I being the closest in age, we could potentially relate a little bit more to each other than my brother (who) is eight years older. So it was a good experience.”

7 free-agent QBs the Rams could sign to back up Matthew Stafford (RamsWire)

“The Rams were forced to start four different quarterbacks this season, cycling through backup after backup when Matthew Stafford went down with a neck injury. John Wolford and Bryce Perkins weren’t the answer, which could lead the Rams to make a change behind Stafford this offseason.

The draft is one avenue for finding a new backup quarterback, but free agency will also provide some different options. Here are seven they could consider signing.”

Creed Humphrey doesn’t know how badly fans wish the Rams drafted him in 2021 (RamsWire)

“It’s media week at the Super Bowl and we tend to discover interesting things about players on the teams squaring off. Ahead of his first Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, Creed Humphrey revealed that he was unaware of how badly Los Angeles Rams fans wanted him in the 2021 NFL draft.

Back in the that draft, the Rams would make their first selection at pick No. 57. With a glaring need at the center position and Humphrey somehow slipping late into the second round, many expected the Rams to select the center out of Oklahoma.”

Will LA Rams kick the tires on this TE free agent? They should (RamblinFan)

“So let’s pivot to the future, and see what the LA Rams are doing and can do to change their fate. After all, the 2023 NFL season will be upon us all sooner than we realize. Now, what can the Rams do to optimize that new season?

For starters, the Rams have begun to add new faces to the coaching staff, one of whom is TE Coach Nick Caley. If you are interested in what he may bring to the team, I’ve spilled my thoughts into a quick “Why I love the LA Rams’ new TE hire from Patriots” article that you may find interesting. You can check it out by clicking on the title.

In the meantime, the Rams’ new TE coach Nick Caley will certainly appreciate any investment in the team at the position. While that could include nothing more complicated than drafting a tight end, the Rams could throw a curve ball and look into the NFL Free Agency market. If they do, then former Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki could catch their eye”