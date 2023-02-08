Eric Dickerson, Deacon Jones among greatest Rams never to win a Super Bowl

The week leading up to the Super Bowl is always a reflective time for fans everywhere. Reflections include why their favorite team didn’t make it to the Big Game or in the Rams’ case, why were they unable to repeat? LA fans already have an answer so that’s not a rabbit hole we want to fall into at the moment.

One of the more depressing reflections during this time is thinking about the all-time greats that were unable to win a title during their playing days. There have been plenty of elite players that never hoisted the Lombardi while playing for the Rams and here is my list of those players. I did my best to capture the ones who I felt earned it most so I know that I’ve likely missed a few. All the more reason to drop those names in the comments!

Eric Dickerson, Running Back (1983-87)

This inclusion is a no-brainer. Eric Dickerson wasn’t in LA for very long, but he made his impact felt early and often. In three of his first four seasons, Dickerson led the league in rushing and totaled 3,913 yards between his freshman and sophomore campaigns. His single-season NFL-record of 2,105 yards has stood for 38 years and counting. With such a pass-happy league, his record might stand for a while longer, even with a extra game tacked on.

RBs with 3 seasons of 1,500+ rushing yards and 13+ rushing TDs



DERRICK HENRY

LaDainian Tomlinson

Edgerrin James

Terrell Davis

Eric Dickerson pic.twitter.com/YGdh48l0A4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 8, 2023

It’s rather unfortunate that the rushing record is about the only thing keeping Dickerson relevant around today’s NFL. Winning Super Bowls seems to be the only thing fans and the media care about anymore. Anyways, there’s simply no debating that Eric Dickerson was one of the greatest running backs to ever play the game. For a guy who never won the big one, he had the ability to step up when the lights shined brightest.

On this date in 1986, Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson shatters an NFL postseason record with 248 yards in 20-0 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.



pic.twitter.com/SiBwjv4BZg — Honest☘️Larry (@HonestLarry1) January 4, 2023

Deacon Jones, Defensive End (1961-71)

Before Aaron Donald terrorized opposing offenses, there was Deacon Jones. Back in the days when sacks weren’t an official stat yet, Jones was king at getting to the quarterback. Although his final sack totals remain unofficial, the Rams listed the Secretary of Defense as having 159.5 sacks with the team during his career.

#OTD Deacon Jones (Dec. 9, 1938 – Jun 3, 2013). Pro Football HOF DE born in Eatonville, FL. He would play for the Los Angeles Rams, the San Diego Chargers & Washington Redskins.



#15: Deacon Jones - The Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players

Pt.1#History #NFLpic.twitter.com/u0viBWdjJg — Jazz the Professor (@LikeButta3) December 9, 2022

According to data collected by Pro Football Reference, Jones has the most 15+ sack seasons (6), most 20+ sack seasons (3) and most seasons leading the league in sacks (5). Considering how Deacon was an “old timer” and most current fans don’t have a clue as to how dominant he was, this should enlighten them:

“During Jones’ prime from 1964 to 1969, he tallied 115.5 sacks in six seasons — only 29 other players have more than 115.5 sacks in their career. Jones had six consecutive seasons of 15.0-plus sacks, which remains the most in NFL history.” per CBS Sports

Sadly, Jones never appeared in a Super Bowl or a conference championship. Not all hope was lost however as other elite defenders rightfully recognize his greatness all these years later.

Merlin Olsen, Defensive Tackle (1962-76)

Merlin Olsen played alongside Deacon Jones on the “Fearsome Foursome” of the Rams. While he wasn’t exactly the statistical menace Jones was, Olsen was still a player opposing offenses were beyond terrified of.

OTD, 1962

Low snap to McGee on the punt attempt, Deacon Jones and Jack Pardee pressure him into throwing the ball.

Rookie Merlin Olsen picks it off and scores his only career touchdown #Rams #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/DEAbxStDjx — Old Time Football (@Ol_TimeFootball) December 17, 2022

Throughout his 15-year career, Merlin made the Pro Bowl every season except his last. He never made the “Bowl” he wanted to play in most as he lost three-straight NFC Championships from 1974-76. Olsen remains one of the top defensive linemen ever on a team that historically hasn’t experienced a shortage of them.

Jack Youngblood, Defensive End (1971-84)

Just like Deacon Jones before him, Jack Youngblood was a menace for signal callers across the league. Not only did he star right away as a rookie but he played so well that LA felt comfortable enough to trade Jones before the next season. Jack was as tough as they come. Seriously, he makes current players look even more like cupcakes after playing through a significant injury during his lone Super Bowl run.

THIS........ is playing with an injury. BROKEN leg. NFC championship, Super Bowl, and Pro Bowl, Jack Youngblood actually DID play "on one leg" in 3 straight games.



He didn't have a "minor ankle sprain". https://t.co/CbxXRcQHdo — Randy Moehlman (@RandymoVoice) February 7, 2023

OTD 1980

Super Bowl XIV Jack Youngblood wearing a brace on left leg to protect an oblique fracture in left fibula#RamsHouse @TheLARamsPR @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/77Nu39FgBQ — ᑭᖇO ᖴOOTᗷᗩᒪᒪ ᒍOᑌᖇᑎᗩᒪ (@NFL_Journal) January 20, 2023

Goodness, and I bitch about the littlest hangnail. Sheesh Jack, way to make us mere mortals appear weak! Youngblood played in a Rams-record 201 consecutive games and only missed one game which came in his final season. His official sack statistics are a mystery much like the player he replaced so it’s fitting that he unofficially sits just behind him on the all-time leaderboard.

Worth mentioning that these are the "official" numbers only since sacks weren't counted until 1982. Deacon Jones is unofficially credited with 157.5 with the Rams, and Jack Youngblood unofficially with 151.5 with the Rams. https://t.co/afzEGwoTZZ — RamsRegeared (@_RamsRegeared) September 15, 2021

Jackie Slater, Offensive Tackle (1976-95)

Similar to Merlin Olsen, Jackie Slater was a model of stability for his team. Slater played his entire 20-year career with the Rams and followed them everywhere from LA to St. Louis.

Jackie Slater got to play in a handful of cities, but was and will forever be a Ram. #GoldJacketSpotlight pic.twitter.com/WSLeOmpjZY — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 16, 2022

According to his Pro Football Hall of Fame profile:

“Slater is tied for third all time for the most seasons played in the history of the league. His 259 regular-season games played were the most ever by an offensive lineman when he retired, and his 20 seasons with one team was an NFL record.” per Pro Football HOF

Postseason heartbreak haunted Slater throughout the duration of his career. He started five NFC Championships, losing four. Even when he was able to play in a Super Bowl, his Rams lost Super Bowl XIV to the Pittsburgh Steelers, an absolute buzzsaw in the 70s. Jackie Slater shouldn’t be at fault for his team coming up short, not with all the changes and instability that surrounded him.

the great jackie slater

during his 20 years with the rams he saw:



5 rams hc changes

8 different rams offensive coordinators

25 rams qbs throw a pass

17 rams qbs start a game

44 rams rbs carry the ball

38 rams wrs catch a pass pic.twitter.com/dC5zW7rQKL — roberto clemente (@rclemente2121) August 27, 2021

Todd Gurley, Running Back (2015-19)

I decided to get modern with this pick. This time I selected another elite running back who enjoyed his best years playing under Sean McVay.

Back in October, former running back Todd Gurley announced he was unlikely to play in the NFL again. The announcement didn’t come as a shock. Gurley had been declining at a rapid pace. Regardless, the decline of a possible Hall of Fame career marked one of the saddest chapters in recent team history.

Todd’s career will always be marred with “what ifs”. What if Gurley never got hurt leading up to Super Bowl LIII? What if he never developed arthritis in his knee? What if the Rams never released him? Given none of us (that we know of) has a crystal ball to tell us these answers, we’ll never know for certain.

Instead, why not remember Todd Gurley for what he was: 2017 Offensive Player of the Year, MVP candidate and two-time First-Team All-Pro. For the first two seasons under McVay, Gurley was easily the best and most exciting back in the game.

Most touchdowns scored over a two-year span in last 15 seasons:

1. Todd Gurley (2017-18): 40

2. Austin Ekeler (2021-22): 36

3. Derrick Henry (2019-20): 35

4. Todd Gurley (2018-19): 35

Gurley & Henry were first and second round draft picks, respectively. Ekeler, an undrafted FA. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 28, 2022

In consecutive years (2017-18), Gurley led the NFL in total touchdowns. The Rams’ offense went through him each and every week. McVay inevitably ran him into the ground, but who could fault him for doing so? Maybe he had TG on his fantasy team.

Top fantasy championship performances in the Super Bowl era:



1995 Jerry Rice: 61.9

2020 Alvin Kamara: 56.2

2021 Ja’Marr Chase: 55.6

2000 Terrell Owens: 54.8

1985 Stephone Paige: 50.9

2017 Todd Gurley: 49.6

2022 Mike Evans: 48.7 — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) January 1, 2023

Fans didn’t just love him for fantasy championships either. They loved him for incredible showings like the one he had against the Broncos during the 2018 campaign.

The Rams last played the Broncos in 2018. Todd Gurley went all-world with his highest career rushing total of 208 yards on 28 carries (7.4 yards per carry) and he also added 2 TDs. #30 was a horse of a different breed and a player to be cherished in Rams history pic.twitter.com/q5P3Z57BES — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) December 21, 2022

LA was lucky to have Todd Gurley when they did and even more fortunate that McVay came aboard to help maximize his usage. While injuries had stolen Gurley’s full potential on the field, there’s no debating that he was briefly one of the top players of his era. Injuries may steal a player’s prime, but they’ll never take away all the memories created along the way.

Todd Gurley was so robbed of MVP in 2017. It's a damn shame that it's become more of a QBs award in recent years. pic.twitter.com/qNQQRItFp9 — Milko (5-12) (@MrMilko_) December 30, 2022

Todd Gurley for NFL MVP in 2017 and Cooper Kupp should’ve won NFL MVP last season #Robbery — Xanax Bojangles (@spudschat) February 7, 2023

Watching Prime Todd Gurley was a beautiful thing to behold. Thanks for the memories @TG3II — Brought Back the Los Angeles Rams (@LosAngelesRams) February 7, 2023

The NFL was better when Todd Gurley was a superstar. — Graham (@graham__weaver) January 3, 2023

Todd Gurley was special in his prime pic.twitter.com/2QMnoAt2sS — Grace (@gracesporttakes) January 28, 2023

Who else would you consider including on this list?