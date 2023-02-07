It seems like Rams will miss out on every defensive coordinator if Raheem Morris leaves

The San Francisco 49ers are hiring Steve Wilks as the defensive coordinator. The Carolina Panthers are hiring Ejiro Evero. The Miami Dolphins are hiring Vic Fangio. The Minnesota Vikings are hiring Brian Flores. The Cleveland Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz. The Atlanta Falcons are hiring Ryan Nielsen.

The Los Angeles Rams are...just waiting.

With no certainty on Raheem Morris’s future as the Indianapolis Colts drag their feet on their head coaching search, the Rams have no idea if Morris is even an option next season. In waiting, they had no chance to talk to Wilks, Evero, or Fangio. This is a Rams team that landed Brandon Staley two years ago when he was the hottest name in defense.

Whether they have someone pegged as a Morris replacement who they really like and is still available is unknown. All that’s known is that Sean McVay can either decide to replace Morris now or keep waiting.

In two years as defensive coordinator, the Rams defense under Morris has ranked 17th and 19th in yards allowed, 15th and 21st in points allowed, 5th and 18th in DVOA. Whether McVay is actually happy with the defense or not isn’t clear, only that he has a strong allegiance to Morris, but he could be secretly hoping that if the Colts hire Morris that he can move on with clean hands.

But who will he select next? Blaine Grisak listed five options yesterday. Two of the honorable mentions have since been hired by somebody else.

If the Rams want a new defensive coordinator next season, they have to move. Soon.