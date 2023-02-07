Random Ramsdom: Rams’ Ronnie Rivers hits the jackpot

LA Rams running back Ronnie Rivers wins $500k jackpot while in Las Vegas (news3lv.com)

“Running back Ronnie Rivers hit the jackpot worth $514,837 while playing Three Card Poker at Caesars Palace on Saturday, February 4.

The 24-year-old says he was in town celebrating his birthday and his mom’s and plans to buy a house with his winnings.”

Capturing the moments of a real special group! — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 7, 2023

Rams to Interview Ex Jets OL Coach John Benton (fannation/ramsdigest)

“If you watched any amount of Los Angeles Rams football this season it wasn’t hard to see how badly the offensive line struggled. As for why the Rams struggled so much along the offensive line, well, that’s easy.

Within the first six weeks of the season, the Rams lost four of their five starters and set an NFL record with 12 different offensive line combinations in the first 12 weeks of the season.

However, on Sunday Ian Rapoport reported that the Rams are planning to interview former New York Jets offensive line coach John Benton for the same position on their staff.

Aside from his familiarity with Mike LaFleur from their time together with the Jets, there is another potential good reason for the Rams to bring Benton aboard. Matt Barrows, who covers the San Francisco 49ers for The Athletic, believes hiring Benton could bring three 49ers’ free agents to Los Angeles.”

Notable considering Benton’s/LaFleur’s background with the 49ers and how many SF offensive linemen (McGlinchey, Brendel, Brunskill) are FAs next month … https://t.co/AJJLmFSc7x — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) February 6, 2023

As LA Rams are paralyzed, Panthers strike quickly with this DC hire (fansided)

“As the saying goes, you can’t get blood out of a turnip. And the LA Rams defense, which struggled to apply pressure on quarterbacks and opted to give a noticeable cushion to opposing receivers, was called out by fans. Was it a fair assessment? Probably not, because the once prolific LA Rams offense put up its worst offensive performance under head coach Sean McVay.

Right now, the LA Rams are at risk of losing Raheem Morris, as he is in consideration to be hired by the Indianapolis Colts for their vacant head coach position. The trouble is that he has been in the running for a month, and the Colts are now setting up a third round of interviews for up to eight candidates. That all but paralyzes any NFL team with a coach in the running, including the LA Rams.

But in the meantime, the Rams have to be concerned about their defense. More than a week ago, we had named three candidates who were solid options for the LA Rams defensive coordinator position should Morris be hired, and we just brought up the fact that the Rams would be wise to look at the Denver Broncos staff for replacements to their coaching staff.

Vic Fangio is off the market. Now another top option is signing elsewhere.”

Rams Trade Idea: Jalen Ramsey to Cowboys or Jaguars in ‘Shake-Up’? (fannation/ramsdigest)

“Along come the dueling thoughts of two media pals, Marcus Mosher at Pro Football Focus ”vs.’’ USA Today’s Cameron DaSilva.

PFF’s idea in in part is about a “shake-up,’’ as site writes - and about creating a reunion with the Jacksonville Jaguars. That concept comes amid speculation that maybe the Dallas Cowboys might be interested in the star who in the 2016 NFL Draft viewed as being the “tags-touching’’ equal to the guy they drafted at No. 4 ... Ezekiel Elliott.

And yes, Dallas could use cornerback help.

PPF’s argument, in part: “Wouldn’t a return to Jacksonville just be perfect now that the Jaguars are contenders in the AFC once again?”

“Perfect’’? Maybe not. “Fun’’? Sure - though we’re not sure Ramsey thinks that.

Meanwhile, DaSilva makes the same point we’ve made when it comes to a media-proposed Cowboys and Rams swap: Not only does the new team need to figure out the salary, but the old team (the Rams) - cap-strapped as PFF points it is - doesn’t really benefit from a trade cap-wise.

Trading Ramsey in a conventional way (that is, before June 1) only gives L.A. $5.6 million of room ... so all that’s “saved’’ is his salary/cap number of about $25 ... minus the $19.6 million that must be “paid to the cap’’ in in dead space.

There’s your net of $5.6 million.

Would the Rams rather have a 28-year-old Pro Bowl corner and pay him $25 million ... or “pay’’ $19.6 million to not have him?”

Patriots tight end coach Nick Caley reportedly leaving to join Rams’ staff (bostonglobe)

“PHOENIX — Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley is leaving the organization for the same position with the Los Angeles Rams, according to Sports Illustrated.

The 40-year-old Caley, who spent the last eight seasons on coach Bill Belichick’s staff, had interviewed for multiple offensive coordinator jobs this hiring cycle, but was passed over in New England for Bill O’Brien and by the New York Jets for Nathaniel Hackett. He also interviewed for Houston’s opening.

The writing seemed on the wall for Caley, as he did not travel with the rest of the coaching staff to Las Vegas for the East-West Shrine Bowl. His contract was also set to expire this season.

Caley’s departure is just another change for New England’s offensive staff following the team’s disappointing 2022 season. In addition to hiring O’Brien from Alabama, the Patriots are also bringing in Will Lawing, who spent the last two seasons as an analyst for the Crimson Tide.

Lawing’s official title has yet to be announced, but he would be a logical replacement for Caley. In O’Brien’s final two seasons as head coach of the Texans, Lawing served as the tight ends coach.”