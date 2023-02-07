Which Rams players could be first time Pro Bowl players in 2024?

With a season like the Los Angeles Rams had this year it is no surprise that only two players found themselves playing in the 2023 Pro Bowl, it is even less of a surprise that it was Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey representing LA. With plenty of reason to wash away any memories of this years debacle, let’s take a look at who could be representing Los Angeles for the first time of their career in the Pro Bowl in 2024.

Cam Akers

2022 Stats: 15 games, 786 yards rushing, seven touchdowns

Cam Akers finished with 409 rushing yards during the last 4 weeks of the season. Averaging over 5 yards per carry each contest



That’s more rushing yardage than the top 5 leading rushers had during their last 4 contests



Through all the ups & downs, has Akers sold you for 2023? pic.twitter.com/82pBffZq2P — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) January 10, 2023

Cam Akers had a rocky season with his team in 2022 but ended the season on a high note with three games in-a-row over 100 yards rushing. After being on the trade block in the middle of the season Akers looks primed to shine in McVay’s offense next season with the addition of Mike LaFleur who likes to not only utilize his running backs in the backfield often, but also likes to make them a focus in the passing game. LA parted ways with offensive line coach Kevin Carberry after a disastrous showing from the unit this year which likely means a complete restructure of the offensive line. The revamp should only mean good things for Akers. Expect the former second round draft pick to make some noise in 2023 and earn his first Pro Bowl invitation.

Ernest Jones

2022 Stats: 17 games, one interception, 114 combined tackles

Ernest Jones picks it off in the end zone! @RamsNFL take over.#LVvsLAR on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/m65o43ZLpv pic.twitter.com/6ptx9M8plE — NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2022

Capitalizing on his rookie season, Ernest Jones made big strides in year two as he put together a solid season with triple digit tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble. He put up double digit tackles in three games and had four tackles-for-loss in 2022. With Raheem Morris a final candidate in the Indianapolis Colts head coaching search his utilization will likely be different next year, but he has also had a full season under the mentorship of future hall-of-fame LB Bobby Wagner. His time with the former Seattle Seahawk may prime him for his best season yet and get him into next year’s Pro Bowl.

Tutu Atwell

2022 Stats: 13 games, 18 receptions, 298 yards, touchdown

STAFFORD 62-YARD BOMB TO TUTU ATWELL



(via @RamsNFL)pic.twitter.com/9HogEhDCsV — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 20, 2022

Sean McVay admitted his under-utilization of second-year receiver Tutu Atwell after watching him build some impressive rapport with Baker Mayfield in Week 14 after just 48 hours together. Many will scoff at the idea of Atwell making any kind of waves in a receiving corps that is lead by Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson while also pointing out his paltry statistics, but with the Allen Robinson experiment turning into a complete disaster and a need for speed in McVay’s offense it could mean the perfect recipe for success. Will Atwell finally live up to his offseason hype in year three or continue to disappoint? If McVay can find a way to consistently get the speedy-undersized receiver on the field it could mean a breakout year for the former second-round pick and possible a trip to next year’s Pro Bowl.

Who do you think could make their first Pro Bowl next season?