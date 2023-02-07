The 2022 Los Angeles Rams season featured a lot of changing parts. Franchise cornerstone Andrew Whitworth retired after the Super Bowl. 2021 mid-season trade acquisition Von Miller went east and joined the Buffalo Bills. Robert Woods was traded to the Tennessee Titans. And Odell Beckham Jr went unsigned as he recovered from an ACL tear. From Week 1, the Rams started losing starters to injuries. This forced new names into more prominent roles.

In continuing the countdown list of the 2022 Los Angeles Rams top 15 individual performers, let’s take a quick look first at the current list.

#15 - Van Jefferson, WR

#14 - Tutu Atwell, WR

#13 - Matthew Stafford, QB

#12 - Ernest Jones, ILB

#11 - Michael Hoecht, EDGE

#10 - Tyler Higbee, TE

#9 - Decobie Durant, CB

#8 - Rob Havenstein, RT

#7 - Aaron Donald, DL

#6 - Leonard Floyd, EDGE

#5 - Cam Akers, RB

#4 - Matt Gay, K

#3 - Cooper Kupp, WR

#2 - Jalen Ramsey, CB

The No. 1 overall spot for the Rams 2022 top 15 performer goes to the defense’s captain and signal caller…

#1 - Bobby Wagner, ILB

No one was more consistent and better in a Rams uniform in 2022 than Bobby Wagner.

Russell Wilson has thrown interceptions on consecutive pass attempts, this time to his former teammate Bobby Wagner.



The Rams lead the Broncos 17-0 in the first quarter.



@NFLpic.twitter.com/8qVLhoFcHI — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 25, 2022

With Wagner taking over the green dot duties on the defense, Los Angeles was able to hold opposing running backs from having a 100-yard rusher through the first 15 matchups.

For the first time in the Sean McVay era, the Rams had an inside linebacker capable of diagnosing plays. For reference, the Rams have used Troy Reeder, Kenny Young, Micah Kiser, and Cory Littleton. But none of them have had the capability of shutting down opposing offenses rushing attack.

positive note for two 2021 Rams draftees.



Nose tackle #95 Bobby Brown and LDE #90 Earnest Brown IV both whip their guys, push them back and allow Bobby Wagner a huge gap to penetrate and make TFL@JourdanRodrigue @LATimesfarmer @Rich_Hammond #RamsHouse #LVvsLAR pic.twitter.com/yJsp7JCQWG — ᑭᖇO ᖴOOTᗷᗩᒪᒪ ᒍOᑌᖇᑎᗩᒪ (@NFL_Journal) December 9, 2022

Despite being 32 years old, Bobby Wagner still managed to tally 140 tackles (81 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, two interceptions, and a career high six sacks. Those numbers helped the veteran land on the all-pro list for the ninth straight season.

Bobby Wagner this season:

PFF's highest-graded LB in NFL

T-10th in tackles in NFL

Team-leader in tackles with 118 (64 solo); 5.0 sacks, 8 TFL

Most regular season tackles amongst active players (1,501) pic.twitter.com/fKgeM9O04L — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 22, 2022

If there was a knock on Bobby Wagner, it was that he was supposed to be the signing that shutdown the San Francisco 49ers run game. Unfortunately, San Francisco swept the Rams for a fourth straight year. In addition, Wagner was sometimes a step slow (due to the age) in his zone assignments.

But I think even Les Snead and Sean McVay were surprised at the production they received from Wags. After three straight years of missing at least 10+ tackles, Wagner only missed two all season in 2022. Wagner was one of the few Rams defenders to deliver splash plays on a consistent basis. None was more impressive than this one against his former team in Week 13.

Wagner finished the season as the Rams highest graded PFF player with a 90.7 grade.