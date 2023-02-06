Turf Show Times Reverse Q&A: Who are you rooting for in the Super Bowl?

Correct me if I’m wrong, but other than Creed Humphrey there aren’t many former Rams playing in the Super Bowl this year. The Eagles have Robert Quinn and Ndamukong Suh, but that’s about it.

For the sarcastically unaware, Creed did not make it to the Rams.

What real rooting interest then exists for L.A. Rams fans this coming Sunday? Do you want to see an NFC team win? Do you want to see an NFC team lose? Are you pulling for Patrick Mahomes to etch his name a little bit deeper into all-time greatness? Or are you pulling for Jalen Hurts to take down Goliath?

The Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, making them the closest thing to a dynasty that the NFL usually gets. Especially if Mahomes wins for the second time, he of all 27 years of life on earth. Mahomes could play another 15 seasons.

Kansas City has been even more dominant in the last five years than Andy Reid’s Eagles were en route to four straight NFC Championship appearances in the early aughts. Much more dominant and with five straight AFC Championship appearances.

The Eagles have won just as many games as the Chiefs this season and several of their own, including Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce, and Fletcher Cox, could win their second career Super Bowl championship.

The Rams host the Eagles in 2023. They could host the Chiefs in 2024 if both teams finish in the same place in their division standings next season.

In Reverse Q&A, instead of you asking the writer questions, the writer asks you questions. I’ll pose this one in the comments below and a few more. Tell me your answers and add your own questions to the community if you like!