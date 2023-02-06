Jalen Ramsey trucks Tyreek Hill during Pro Bowl

It is no secret that All-Pro Jalen Ramsey has not only been gifted with enough talent to make him one of the best corners in all of football, but also given the gift of trash talk. His hard-hitting play backed by his talented jab has made him one of the NFL’s best villains.

Ramsey’s most recent victim was Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins, as Ramsey delivered a huge hit in the Pro Bowl’s flag football game on Sunday, rejuvenating what could be the most entertaining feud since Aquib Talib and Michael Crabtree.

Yes, flag football.

Ramsey being shots at me ever since the return specialist comment — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 5, 2023

If you forget what Hill is referring to, here is the exact quote that began their epic rivalry,

“I don’t like how whoever has made it a matchup of me against Tyreek. He’s good for what he does for a team,” said Ramsey. “He made All-Pro as a return specialist. Let’s get that right: as a return specialist his rookie year. He went to two Pro Bowls, as a return specialist — return specialist. Two years, I made All-Pro in my position as a corner. I went to the Pro Bowl as a corner. So it’s not a wide receiver versus corner matchup.”

#Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey wants you to know that this week's matchup vs Tyreek Hill is not a WR vs CB matchup.



"He made All-Pro as a RETURN SPECIALIST... He went to 2 Pro-Bowls as a.... RETURN SPECIALIST. I made All-Pro and the Pro Bowl at MY position." pic.twitter.com/IDTY8mnoxf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2018

The schedule-makers did not gift us with a Ramsey-Hill matchup in the 2023 regular season, but who knows what might happen during the offseason. It could take a Rams-Dolphins Super Bowl to make it happen. All I know is, I cannot wait for the next the time the two Pro Bowlers line up across one another.