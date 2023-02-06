Random Ramsdom: Lawrence Taylor does not list Aaron Donald as a top 5 all time defensive player

Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor Says Rams’ Aaron Donald Is Not in His Top 5 of All Time (Bleacherreport)

“While speaking on the I Am Athlete podcast, Taylor said Donald was “absolutely” in the conversation for greatest defensive player of all time, but when asked to list his top five, he left the 31-year-old off the list. Taylor named himself, Reggie White, Deacon Jones, Deion Sanders and Ronnie Lott.

The 64-year-old also appeared peeved at the idea that Donald will go down as the greatest defensive player of all time above himself:

“Before you do your show, you need to be in your daggone locker room studying and knowing the story of the person you’re gonna interview. Listen, because I do it all. OK? I do everything. No. I coach too! Yeah, I do everything!”

Like Taylor, Donald is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He has already put together a career worthy of the Hall of Fame, and he will be looking to bounce back from an injury-riddled 2022 season when he takes the field in 2023.”

Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, spread, line, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks from NFL model that is 17-6 (cbssports)

“The No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles will try to continue their dominant run in the 2023 NFL playoffs when they face the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Philadelphia cruised to a 38-7 win against New York in the divisional round before blowing out San Francisco in a 31-7 final in the NFC Championship. Kansas City played a pair of close games in the NFL playoffs 2023, beating Jacksonville by a touchdown in the divisional round and Cincinnati by three points in the AFC title game heading into the 2023 Super Bowl.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 50. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine’s proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 Super Bowl on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season and identified both the Eagles and Chiefs as its value Super Bowl picks at the beginning of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 50 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine playoff games

KC: Chiefs have covered in their last three meetings with Philadelphia

Look: Jalen Ramsey worked the concession stand at the Pro Bowl (ramswire)

“Jalen Ramsey is the only Rams player at the Pro Bowl Games this year after Bobby Wagner was snubbed and Aaron Donald withdrew due to injury, but he’s making the most of his trip to Las Vegas. Ahead of today’s flag football games and festivities at Allegiant Stadium, Ramsey moonlighted as a concession worker.”

NFL Pro Bowl live score, updates, highlights from 2023 AFC vs. NFC flag football game (sportingnews)

“The NFL has abandoned the previous format of playing an exhibition football game, with skills challenges only taking on a supplementary role. Instead, it has made the latter the main focus of the 2023 games. But there is one game — three, rather — that will resemble the Pro Bowls of previous years.

That will be a three-game series of flag football games, which will be the final and most impactful games in determining which of the AFC and NFC will win the Pro Bowl this season. Here’s how scoring will work in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, including the climactic flag football competitions:

Each competition prior to the flag football games is worth 3 points to a conference’s final score, for a total of 24 points. Following that, the first two flag football games are worth six points for the winner.

Points tallied from the first eight events and first two flag football games will be added up, and that will be the score to start the final flag football game; the competition will play out as normal from there, and the team to win the final game will be crowned the 2023 Pro Bowl Games champion.

In that sense, each of the first 10 Pro Bowl events won’t determine the winner — only how big an advantage the AFC or NFC has at the beginning of the winner-takes-all game at the end. The AFC began the second day with a competition with a significant 9-3 lead, winning three of the first four events.

It’s not over the NFC yet, however, especially with six events still left to play. With that, The Sporting News is tracking updates and highlights from the 2023 Pro Bowl flag football games. Follow along below for complete coverage:”

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones: Is He Right About Coach Sean McVay’s Rams? (fannation/ramsdigest)

“Two things about Jerry Jones, the hyper-talkative Dallas Cowboys owner ...

One, he’s got a very particular interest in the Los Angeles Rams.

And two, did we mention he’s “hyper-talkative’’ - and as a result of that, easy to misunderstand?

Jerry’s done it again, this week speaking at the Senior Bowl and leaving the impression to some who don’t speak “Jerry’ese’’ that he is criticizing the Rams and the Super Bowl-bound Eagles for their roster-building style.

The truth: He’s not being critical.

He’s jealous.

“We’re seeing a couple of teams that have had some real success putting it all out there and paying for it later,’’ Jones said, mentioning the Eagles and the Rams, who won last year’s Super Bowl using a “go-for-it’’ management style. Don’t think that doesn’t pop in my head and get my eye, as far as doing it ...

“I know how to do that.’’

Some goofs are misunderstanding the point by parsing the “paying for it later’’ part. In the Eagles’ case, they do seem so loaded and so well set-up that the “pay later’’ part seems blurry.

But the Rams? And Rams fans? You know exactly what he’s talking about - and so does GM Les Snead, when he talks of L.A. going forward - with last year’s Super Bowl proudly on display - as being a “remodel.’’

So ... on to the remodel ...

With sharp guidance from Cameron DeSilva at Rams Wire and from CowboysSI.com ... three steps toward it ..

1 - The new offensive coordinator/keep coveted aides. Liam Coen is gone for Kentucky. Promoting Zac Robinson or Thomas Brown is an option. Meanwhile, McVay surely wants to find a way to retain coaches like Raheem Morris and Brown.”