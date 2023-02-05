The Rams have hired a new tight ends coach

The Los Angeles Rams staff is going to have an almost completely new look next season, and tonight they brought on yet another fresh face.

As reported by Albert Breer, the Rams are hiring ex-Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley to fill in the same role in Los Angeles.

The Rams are hiring ex-Patriots TEs coach Nick Caley as their new tight ends coach, per sources. Caley interviewed for OC jobs with the Pats, Jets and Texans, and had inquiries for other jobs, but saw the Rams as the best fit.



Sean McVay adds a rising, young coach to his staff. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 6, 2023

As Breer notes in his tweet above, Caley had a few interviews for offensive coordinator openings with the Patriots, the Jets, as well as the Texans. Not only that, but the young coach had other job options across the NFL, ultimately deciding to bring his talents to Los Angeles and join Sean McVay’s staff.

Nick Caley, who is just 40 years of age, has coached a grand total of around 16 years of football in a combination of both college and NFL experience. Caley spent his collegiate coaching career at a multitude of colleges, mainly as a defensive backs coach/assistant.

Following the years he spent at the college level, Caley was brought on to Bill Belichick’s coaching staff for the New England Patriots back in 2015. Then, in 2017, Caley was promoted and became the tight ends coach for the Patriots before adding the role of fullbacks coach to his duties as well in 2020.

Sean McVay is clearly serious about the overall re-haul of the coaching staff, and it seems he has landed a promising coach in Nick Caley. The young coach in Nick Caley seems to believe that joining the Rams can help elevate himself as a coach, and perhaps put him in a position for bigger coaching roles in the NFL down the line.