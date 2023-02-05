Random Ramsdom: LA should consider these players in free agency

5 free agents the Rams should consider signing this offseason (RamsWire)

“The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, which means that the bulk of the offseason is right around the corner. Following a disappointing campaign in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams will need to reshape their roster ahead of next season.

Before the Rams begin the new league year in nearly a month, they’ll have to get under the salary cap. The reigning Super Bowl champions are currently $14 million over the cap, meaning that they’ll need to restructure contracts, release players, or even conduct trades to free up money.

Even though the Rams likely won’t have an abundance of money to throw around this offseason, here are five free agents they should consider signing.”

How to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

“The Rams will be represented at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, with defensive back Jalen Ramsey headed there as the replacement for Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. Rams mascot Rampage will also be there.

(Note: Defensive lineman Aaron Donald was voted to the Pro Bowl, but later opted out and was replaced by Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne.)

Here’s how you can watch it.

2023 Pro Bowl Games dates, times and TV networks

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will begin with skills challenges on Thursday, February 2 and be broadcast by ESPN from 4:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m. pacific time.

They will continue on Sunday, February 5 with skills challenges and the culminating 7-on-7 AFC vs. NFC flag football games from 12:00-3:00 PM pacific time, with both ESPN and ABC broadcasting. Ramsey is slated to participate in the flag football games.”

Rams Coach Raheem Morris vs. Jeff Saturday? Which Way Are Colts 'Leaning'?

“The Los Angeles Rams are in limbo at their defensive coordinator position as incumbent Raheem Morris awaits his fate for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach opening.

However, the final answer appears to be on its way ... and it brings good news for the Rams.

According to The Ringer, buzz from league personnel is that Colts owner Jim Irsay is “leaning toward” hiring interim coach Jeff Saturday, thus spurning Morris.

The Colts’ hiring search is expected to continue for several days, as the second round of interviews hasn’t yet concluded and there’s still potential for a third ... but that doesn’t alter the fact that Saturday appears to be the frontrunner.

It’s certainly a positive development for the Rams, as Morris is regarded as one of the better defensive coordinators in the NFL and has interviewed for several head coach openings over the last few years.”

From me and @josephperson - Ejiro Evero has been requested by Minnesota and Carolina for DC jobs. If Raheem Morris gets the Colts HC job, Rams would want Evero for DC. Evero is a finalist for that Colts HC job and both DEN and CAR said no to Evero for HC this cycle. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 5, 2023

Ex Rams QB Jared Goff Has Advice For Raiders Derek Carr

“The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from starting quarterback Derek Carr this offseason, granting the multi-time Pro Bowler permission to seek out a preferred landing spot to rebuild his career.

And if anyone knows a thing or two about rebuilding a career, it is former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who was traded from LA to the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season, in exchange for Matthew Stafford.

Luckily for Carr, who was named the 2023 Pro Bowl despite being intensely criticized this season, Goff is also in Las Vegas taking part in the festivities and has some advice for the soon-to-depart quarterback.

“There’s definitely life on the other side,” Goff said, in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Often times a really great life.”

Really great, indeed for Goff, who wrapped up the 2022 season by finishing sixth in the NFL in passing, and completing 382 of 587 attempts for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns, with just seven interceptions.”