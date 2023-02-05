 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top Rams players from the 2022 season, No. 3: Cooper Kupp

Kupp’s triple crown repeat attempt was derailed by an ankle injury

By Steven Ridings
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Los Angeles Rams season featured a lot of changing parts. Franchise cornerstone Andrew Whitworth retired after the Super Bowl. 2021 mid-season trade acquisition Von Miller went east and joined the Buffalo Bills. Robert Woods was traded to the Tennessee Titans. And Odell Beckham Jr went unsigned as he recovered from an ACL tear. From Week 1, the Rams started losing starters to injuries. This forced new names into more prominent roles.

In continuing the countdown list of the 2022 Los Angeles Rams top 15 individual performers, let’s take a quick look first at the current list.

#15 - Van Jefferson, WR

#14 - Tutu Atwell, WR

#13 - Matthew Stafford, QB

#12 - Ernest Jones, ILB

#11 - Michael Hoecht, EDGE

#10 - Tyler Higbee, TE

#9 - Decobie Durant, CB

#8 - Rob Havenstein, RT

#7 - Aaron Donald, DL

#6 - Leonard Floyd, EDGE

#5 - Cam Akers, RB

#4 - Matt Gay, K

As we enter the final three, our last offensive player makes the list and he happens to be the 2021 Triple Crown winner and Super Bowl LVI MVP…

#3 - Cooper Kupp, WR

The NFL’s best wide receiver in 2021 continued his trend in 2022. Kupp followed up his offensive player of the year award with huge performances against the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons to start the year. He caught 24 passes (29 targets) for 236 yards, and three touchdowns and appeared well on his way to repeating or even topping his 2021 numbers.

The 2022 Rams offense was Cooper Kupp. In 8 ½ games, Kupp had 75 receptions, 812 yards, and seven touchdowns. Kupp had five 100 yard receiving games in that span. He continued to showcase his elite talent at the position with his hands and footwork.

With Van Jefferson out due to injury, the offensive line performing at an all-time worst under McVay’s era, and Cam Akers being in conflict with the coaches, Stafford only felt comfortable throwing the ball to Cooper Kupp. The offense was predictable and one dimensional.

Disaster struck in Week 10 when Kupp was hit in the lower leg after jumping for a pass near the sideline. The high ankle sprain required a tight-rope procedure and Kupp was forced to miss the remainder of the season on injured reserve. After Kupp was out, the team hit rock bottom, losing six games from Week 8 through Week 13.

Despite the injury plagued season, Kupp still finished with a 86.3 PFF grade (7 / 121 WR’s).

Poll

Who was better in the 2022 season?

view results
  • 32%
    Matt Gay, K
    (9 votes)
  • 67%
    Cooper Kupp, WR
    (19 votes)
28 votes total Vote Now

