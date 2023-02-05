The 2022 Los Angeles Rams season featured a lot of changing parts. Franchise cornerstone Andrew Whitworth retired after the Super Bowl. 2021 mid-season trade acquisition Von Miller went east and joined the Buffalo Bills. Robert Woods was traded to the Tennessee Titans. And Odell Beckham Jr went unsigned as he recovered from an ACL tear. From Week 1, the Rams started losing starters to injuries. This forced new names into more prominent roles.

In continuing the countdown list of the 2022 Los Angeles Rams top 15 individual performers, let’s take a quick look first at the current list.

As we enter the final three, our last offensive player makes the list and he happens to be the 2021 Triple Crown winner and Super Bowl LVI MVP…

#3 - Cooper Kupp, WR

The NFL’s best wide receiver in 2021 continued his trend in 2022. Kupp followed up his offensive player of the year award with huge performances against the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons to start the year. He caught 24 passes (29 targets) for 236 yards, and three touchdowns and appeared well on his way to repeating or even topping his 2021 numbers.

Cooper Kupp making his weekly endzone deposit man is



Rams lead Falcons 21-3 at the half

pic.twitter.com/ju0LO2ly7D — Dominic Manna (@DominicManna44) September 18, 2022

Cooper Kupp puts LA up 28-3 over Atlanta



Don’t worry #Falcons fans, it’s possible to comeback from that score pic.twitter.com/1GB7ZrKkyY — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 18, 2022

The 2022 Rams offense was Cooper Kupp. In 8 ½ games, Kupp had 75 receptions, 812 yards, and seven touchdowns. Kupp had five 100 yard receiving games in that span. He continued to showcase his elite talent at the position with his hands and footwork.

This TD grab by Cooper Kupp is absolutely ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/OwlbEGgWre — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 9, 2022

With Van Jefferson out due to injury, the offensive line performing at an all-time worst under McVay’s era, and Cam Akers being in conflict with the coaches, Stafford only felt comfortable throwing the ball to Cooper Kupp. The offense was predictable and one dimensional.

Cooper Kupp is responsible for 30.6% of the Rams' total offense since the beginning of last season.



Most in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/KMFnUtnGFM — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 4, 2022

Disaster struck in Week 10 when Kupp was hit in the lower leg after jumping for a pass near the sideline. The high ankle sprain required a tight-rope procedure and Kupp was forced to miss the remainder of the season on injured reserve. After Kupp was out, the team hit rock bottom, losing six games from Week 8 through Week 13.

Los Angeles #Rams WR Cooper Kupp suffered a lower right leg injury on this play. Hopefully it is not as bad as it looked. #NFL pic.twitter.com/EGO4AxrI08 — Justin Time Sports (@JTIMESPORTS) November 13, 2022

Despite the injury plagued season, Kupp still finished with a 86.3 PFF grade (7 / 121 WR’s).