Could Mike White follow Mike LaFleur to Rams?

Earlier this week, I suggested the Los Angeles Rams should target Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke to be the backup to Matthew Stafford. Another veteran target might become available for LA and the best part is that he’s already familiar with new Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur’s scheme.

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt writes to "keep an eye on the Los Angeles Rams" for New York Jets quarterback Mike White. pic.twitter.com/HVKYOS43pb — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 3, 2023

With the Jets flirting with acquiring Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr or literally any veteran signal caller deemed an upgrade over Zach Wilson, Mike White might find his way to Hollywood. White is a solid yet unspectacular player but if signed, he would provide the Rams with greater stability behind Stafford. Last season in New York, the Jets’ backup started four games in place of a struggling Wilson.

Mike White had a passer rating of 75.7 with 1,192 yards, 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in 4 games this season.



Is he still your QB2? #Jets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/J4hmMzSPEs — JetsMuse (@jetsmuse) January 26, 2023

Through four total seasons in the Big Apple, White has started seven games. The Jets have gone 2-5 in those starts with Mike throwing for 2,145 yards, eight touchdown passes to 12 picks for a 75.4 passer rating. Given all the offensive struggles for the team since Zach Wilson was drafted, they performed way better with White under center.

In those seven starts, the offense totaled 2,903 total yards (414.7/game) and scored an average of 21.7 points per game. Compare this to when Wilson starts and the math becomes incredibly depressing. That’s just a lazy way of saying I didn’t want to calculate it. Still, the fundamentals were present in White even if he doesn’t have anywhere the talent Zach does.

My assessment on Mike White vs Zach Wilson. White knows where to go with the ball. Played faster. It's that simple.



Mike White had 2 dropbacks where he held the ball OVER 3.5 seconds... And it was going through progressions



Zach Wilson averages 9-10 of these dropbacks per game — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 29, 2022

In a late November game following a brutal last-second loss to the Patriots were the Jets amassed just 44 net passing yards, Mike surpassed that production on the very first drive the week after.

In all fairness, that game was against the barely there Bears but still impressive either way considering all the struggles coming in. White may be up and down as a starter but his highs are a sight to behold. Who could forget his first career start against the eventual AFC champs in 2021?

Mike White joins Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks since 1950 to throw for 400 yards in their first career NFL start.



Since 1950 he's also the 1st QB with 400 pass yards & 3 pass TD in 1st career start. pic.twitter.com/mUySSZ3qAm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 31, 2021

There was something LaFleur unlocked in White even if the quarterback wasn’t the most reliable guy on the field. That’s why he’s a backup after all. If he becomes available, LA has another option at their disposal similar to Heinicke. While both would be upgrades behind Stafford, Mike White would be the better option given his history with MLF. He would likely be signed on the cheap as well based on current market demands.

An interesting development:



Rich Cimini of ESPN believes #Jets free agent QB Mike White "can command anywhere from $4 million to $8 million" on the open market.



That would place him in the 21st to 33rd range among the highest-paid QBs on a per-year basis. #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/yGd0CjLfyn — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 31, 2023

Could make for an interesting development whenever free agency hits. LA will have options this offseason and hopefully they’ll take advantage. I speak for all of Rams faithful when I say we can’t sit through another John Wolford start. For the love of all things holy LA, please don’t subject us to that torture again!