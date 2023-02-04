 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Could Mike White follow Mike LaFleur to Rams?

Sean McVay has a new offensive coordinator and LaFleur has a history with White

By Evan Craig
/ new
NFL: New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, I suggested the Los Angeles Rams should target Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke to be the backup to Matthew Stafford. Another veteran target might become available for LA and the best part is that he’s already familiar with new Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur’s scheme.

With the Jets flirting with acquiring Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr or literally any veteran signal caller deemed an upgrade over Zach Wilson, Mike White might find his way to Hollywood. White is a solid yet unspectacular player but if signed, he would provide the Rams with greater stability behind Stafford. Last season in New York, the Jets’ backup started four games in place of a struggling Wilson.

Through four total seasons in the Big Apple, White has started seven games. The Jets have gone 2-5 in those starts with Mike throwing for 2,145 yards, eight touchdown passes to 12 picks for a 75.4 passer rating. Given all the offensive struggles for the team since Zach Wilson was drafted, they performed way better with White under center.

In those seven starts, the offense totaled 2,903 total yards (414.7/game) and scored an average of 21.7 points per game. Compare this to when Wilson starts and the math becomes incredibly depressing. That’s just a lazy way of saying I didn’t want to calculate it. Still, the fundamentals were present in White even if he doesn’t have anywhere the talent Zach does.

In a late November game following a brutal last-second loss to the Patriots were the Jets amassed just 44 net passing yards, Mike surpassed that production on the very first drive the week after.

In all fairness, that game was against the barely there Bears but still impressive either way considering all the struggles coming in. White may be up and down as a starter but his highs are a sight to behold. Who could forget his first career start against the eventual AFC champs in 2021?

There was something LaFleur unlocked in White even if the quarterback wasn’t the most reliable guy on the field. That’s why he’s a backup after all. If he becomes available, LA has another option at their disposal similar to Heinicke. While both would be upgrades behind Stafford, Mike White would be the better option given his history with MLF. He would likely be signed on the cheap as well based on current market demands.

Could make for an interesting development whenever free agency hits. LA will have options this offseason and hopefully they’ll take advantage. I speak for all of Rams faithful when I say we can’t sit through another John Wolford start. For the love of all things holy LA, please don’t subject us to that torture again!

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...