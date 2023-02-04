The Ringer’s Danny Kelly posted a 2023 NFL Mock Draft this week and of course you won’t see the Los Angeles Rams on it. Rams general manager Les Snead won’t make his first selection until day two, pick 36 overall, unless L.A. ends up swinging a deal one way or another or for a veteran.

Let’s assume that Snead doesn’t move and the Rams are looking at the board after day one with the fifth overall selection on day two. Who should Snead pick? Here would be the best available players on the board who weren’t picked in Kelly’s mock, using the NFLMockDraftDatabase consensus big board.

CB Clark Phillips, Utah

OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame (pictured)

S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU

DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

DL Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

DL Mazi Smith, Michigan

EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

WR Rashee Rice, SMU

EDGE Andre Carter II, Army

C John Michael-Schmitz, Minnesota

TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

In terms of the draft and players we are seeing mentioned more often lately, standouts include Zay Flowers, Luke Musgrave, John Michael-Schmitz, Dalton Kincaid, Dawand Jones, and BJ Ojulari. Of course, you are maybe hearing some different names on that list and not on that list.

I wanted to at least go down to Michael-Schmitz and Musgrave because they’re names I hear quite a lot. Could JMS be this year’s Creed Humphrey in terms of “Ohhhh, I want that guy” on day two?

Not quite making it on this list were OT Darnell Wright, EDGE Will McDonald, S Chris Smith, G Andrew Vorhees, DT Calijah Kancey, S JL Skinner, WR Parker Washington so maybe you’d prefer one of them or someone else still not mentioned here.

Who stands out to you?