The Ringer’s Danny Kelly posted a 2023 NFL Mock Draft this week and of course you won’t see the Los Angeles Rams on it. Rams general manager Les Snead won’t make his first selection until day two, pick 36 overall, unless L.A. ends up swinging a deal one way or another or for a veteran.
Let’s assume that Snead doesn’t move and the Rams are looking at the board after day one with the fifth overall selection on day two. Who should Snead pick? Here would be the best available players on the board who weren’t picked in Kelly’s mock, using the NFLMockDraftDatabase consensus big board.
CB Clark Phillips, Utah
OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame (pictured)
S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU
DT Siaki Ika, Baylor
EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
DL Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
DL Mazi Smith, Michigan
EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn
WR Rashee Rice, SMU
EDGE Andre Carter II, Army
C John Michael-Schmitz, Minnesota
TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
In terms of the draft and players we are seeing mentioned more often lately, standouts include Zay Flowers, Luke Musgrave, John Michael-Schmitz, Dalton Kincaid, Dawand Jones, and BJ Ojulari. Of course, you are maybe hearing some different names on that list and not on that list.
I wanted to at least go down to Michael-Schmitz and Musgrave because they’re names I hear quite a lot. Could JMS be this year’s Creed Humphrey in terms of “Ohhhh, I want that guy” on day two?
Not quite making it on this list were OT Darnell Wright, EDGE Will McDonald, S Chris Smith, G Andrew Vorhees, DT Calijah Kancey, S JL Skinner, WR Parker Washington so maybe you’d prefer one of them or someone else still not mentioned here.
Who stands out to you?
Loading comments...