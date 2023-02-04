Random Ramsdom: The Rams could target this player in upcoming NFL Draft

John Michael Schmitz, a potential Rams draft target, is shining at the Senior Bowl (RamsWire)

“Brian Allen is still under contract for another two seasons with the Rams, but that doesn’t guarantee he’ll be on the team in 2023. If the Rams move on from him, they could use their top pick on a center – and the top one in the class should be available at No. 36.

John Michael Schmitz out of Minnesota is viewed as the best center in the draft and he’s cementing his status as such at the Senior Bowl this week. According to those in attendance in Mobile, Ala., Schmitz has had a fantastic showing in practice. Not just that, but Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network wrote Schmitz’s character is “off the charts,” which has led to him doing “really well” in interviews with teams. Jeremiah added that he’s “not sure he had a bad rep in practice” all week.”

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones: Is He Right About Coach Sean McVay’s Rams? (SportsIllustrated)

“The truth: He’s not being critical.

He’s jealous.

“We’re seeing a couple of teams that have had some real success putting it all out there and paying for it later,’’ Jones said, mentioning the Eagles and the Rams, who won last year’s Super Bowl using a “go-for-it’’ management style. Don’t think that doesn’t pop in my head and get my eye, as far as doing it ...

“I know how to do that.’’

Some goofs are misunderstanding the point by parsing the “paying for it later’’ part. In the Eagles’ case, they do seem so loaded and so well set-up that the “pay later’’ part seems blurry.”

Smoked meats & secret sauces at Kenny’s Q BBQ in Inglewood | Rams Friday Lunches with Cobie Durant (TheRams.com)

“Los Angeles Rams defensive back Cobie Durant is firing up the grill on the first episode of Friday Lunches sponsored by Pepsi. Cobie joins Chef Kenny at Kenny’s Q BBQ in Inglewood, CA to learn a bit about what goes into making the best smoked meats in Los Angeles.”

Rams obviously keeping a close eye on the multiple-weeks-long coaching search in Indianapolis. DC Raheem Morris is one of the finalists and so is Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. Morris’ staff is getting reinforcements in LA if he stays, otherwise would expect a ton of interest in Evero. https://t.co/YXyMVefExp — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 3, 2023

Rams have 15th-best odds to win Super Bowl LVIII next season (RamsWire)

“This time last year, the Los Angeles Rams were one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII. Obviously, the season didn’t go according to plan, finishing 5-12 and missing the playoffs for just the second time under Sean McVay.

Following their disastrous 2022 campaign, oddsmakers view the Rams as just a mediocre team heading into 2023. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams have just the 15th-best odds (+3500) to win Super Bowl LVIII next season.

Among the teams that have better odds than Los Angeles are the Jets (+2500), Broncos (+3000), Jaguars (+3000), Lions (+3000) and Packers (+3000). The Chiefs are the favorites at +550, while the Cardinals and Texans are tied for the longest odds at +10000.

The 49ers, despite not knowing who their quarterback will be, have the third-best odds (+700). The Seahawks have some of the worst odds again, sitting at +7000.”

Chandler Brewer proved dependable at guard | Free Agent Spotlight (TheRams.com)

“When Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about the team’s up-and-down 2022 season in mid-November, he said that one of the important things was looking for the small victories.

One of McVay’s examples? The toughness shown by offensive lineman Chandler Brewer prior to Brewer going on Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

“I look at Chandler Brewer the last couple weeks,” McVay said on Nov. 16. “It’s so unfortunate that he has a Grade Three MCL. But if you say, looking at how well he played in those two games, and the toughness that he exuded, and the confidence that he can take from that experience game, that’s a small victory.”

Brewer rebounded from that knee injury and returned in late December, helping provide continuity toward the end of the season on an offensive line decimated by injuries. Now, he is scheduled to become a restricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 15.”

Jimmy G will most likely be a starter somewhere but something to be mindful of is the #Rams did have a deal in place for him last offseason if he was released by SF. Who would you prefer out of these two, Baker Mayfield or Jimmy G? — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) February 4, 2023