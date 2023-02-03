Broncos leaving Ejiro Evero open for potential reunion with Rams

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero spent the previous five seasons working for Sean McVay on the Los Angeles Rams, helping the franchise win the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. Evero left to become the Broncos defensive coordinator in 2022 and despite Denver’s disappointing season, Evero’s defense still managed to finish seventh in points allowed per drive and five in net yards allowed per pass attempt.

Despite that success, new head coach Sean Payton is still interviewing defensive coordinator candidates who could replace Evero in 2023, including Brian Flores.

Source confirms Broncos request permission to interview Steelers' coach/former Dolphins' HC Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position (1st by @RapSheet).

Interesting as Broncos specifically named by Flores in his discrimination lawsuit filed vs NFL last yr. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 3, 2023

Payton and Evero met on Thursday to talk about the defensive coordinator job and he has not been ruled out to retain the position, but the Broncos continue their search as of Friday.

New Broncos coach Sean Payton and Ejiro Evero, still under contract as Broncos DC, will talk today about the possibility of him staying. Evero remains a HC candidate in Indy and Arizona and has strong DC interest elsewhere. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 2, 2023

If Evero is out as defensive coordinator, he should be a hot coach on the market. Including with the Rams, if Raheem Morris is hired as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts any time soon. But if Indy keeps dragging their feet, L.A. could lose out on Evero, and others who have already signed.

Report: Broncos request interview with Sean Desai for DC. https://t.co/tNd774W2Is — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 3, 2023

Evero, who started his NFL career with the Buccaneers in 2007, then spent 2011-2015 with the San Francisco 49ers before one season with the Packers and then starting his career for McVay, was L.A.’s safeties coach for four seasons. He was promoted to pass game coordinator for the defense in 2021. It would also be a good move for Evero to return to the Rams, as he’s probably close to getting his own head coaching job and McVay’s been a popular tree to pull from.

Or Evero could set himself up to replace McVay.

Wait too long though, and McVay could lose Evero to former offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota.