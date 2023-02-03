 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos leaving Ejiro Evero open for potential reunion with Rams

Sean Payton is searching for a defensive coordinator in Denver, meaning Evero could be available

By Kenneth Arthur
/ new
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero spent the previous five seasons working for Sean McVay on the Los Angeles Rams, helping the franchise win the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. Evero left to become the Broncos defensive coordinator in 2022 and despite Denver’s disappointing season, Evero’s defense still managed to finish seventh in points allowed per drive and five in net yards allowed per pass attempt.

Despite that success, new head coach Sean Payton is still interviewing defensive coordinator candidates who could replace Evero in 2023, including Brian Flores.

Payton and Evero met on Thursday to talk about the defensive coordinator job and he has not been ruled out to retain the position, but the Broncos continue their search as of Friday.

If Evero is out as defensive coordinator, he should be a hot coach on the market. Including with the Rams, if Raheem Morris is hired as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts any time soon. But if Indy keeps dragging their feet, L.A. could lose out on Evero, and others who have already signed.

Evero, who started his NFL career with the Buccaneers in 2007, then spent 2011-2015 with the San Francisco 49ers before one season with the Packers and then starting his career for McVay, was L.A.’s safeties coach for four seasons. He was promoted to pass game coordinator for the defense in 2021. It would also be a good move for Evero to return to the Rams, as he’s probably close to getting his own head coaching job and McVay’s been a popular tree to pull from.

Or Evero could set himself up to replace McVay.

Wait too long though, and McVay could lose Evero to former offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota.

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...