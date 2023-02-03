Random Ramsdom: Rams receiving core among “slowest” in the NFL

Rams had one of the slowest WR groups in the NFL this season (RamsWire)

“According to Arjun Menon of Pro Football Focus, the Rams’ wide receivers were the fourth-slowest in football based on average 40-yard-dash time weighted by routes run. In other words, the players who ran the most routes were weighted more heavily.

The Giants had the slowest group of receivers, with an average time of almost 4.6 seconds. The Seahawks had the fastest group, boasting a weighted average of about 4.37 seconds.

No one will confuse Kupp or Robinson for speed receivers. The same goes for Skowronek. Atwell and Jefferson do have some speed to burn, though.

It’s just that they didn’t run nearly as many routes as someone like Kupp this season, so their speeds were weighted less in this exercise. Even with everyone healthy, the Rams could use some more speed at wide receiver in 2023.”

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones: Eagles, Rams ‘bet it all for a year’ for Super Bowl; Cowboys prefer long-term approach (CBSSports)

“When asked about how the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles utilized “aggressive offseasons” to represent the NFC in the two most recent Super Bowls, Jones elaborated on his risk tolerance in comparison to those teams in which he compared apples to oranges in lumping the two teams’ philosophies together.

“Anybody who thinks I won’t take a chance has misread the tea leaves,” Jones said. “But I do think longer term, and I’m real hesitant to bet it all for a year. There’s a lot of things that can happen for that year. In essence, we’re seeing a couple of teams [the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles] that have had some real success putting it all out there and paying for it later. Don’t think that doesn’t pop in my head end get my eye as far as doing it, and I know how to do that. It’s part of what you put in that computer and what comes out. We’ll see how it comes, but that’s pretty impressive to have two teams in the last two years empty the bucket and get to the Super Bowl. But if you miss, it’s a long go.”

“Kenny Ran So I Could Be Who I Want to Be” | Rams Black History Month Staff Showcase with Tiras Holifield (TheRams.com)

“For Tiras Holifield, inspiring change is about maximizing opportunities to create momentum.

“To me, Inspire Change means utilizing the opportunities and platforms that we have, to help spread a positive message, with the hope that whoever hears that message invokes action,” Holifield said.

Now in his second year with the Rams, he has been doing his part by helping bring to life the “Kenny Ran So I Could” campaign.

Holifield has been on the project since making the move over to the Rams’ brand strategy team – which came after interning inside their partnership marketing department in his first year – and building out their entire Black History Month campaign.”

Wouldn’t mind Steve Avila but John Michael Schmitz would be my first choice. (This years Creed Humphrey)



Look him up and get familiar with the name #Rams fans https://t.co/anXpSeQmxj — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) February 2, 2023

Andrew Whitworth responds to tweet suggesting Russell Wilson can be a top-5 QB (RamsWire)

“Russell Wilson’s first season in Denver went about as poorly as it possibly could have. He only won four of his 15 starts, throwing a career-low 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. He was sacked more than any quarterback in the NFL, a whopping 55 times and his passer rating of 84.4 ranked 27th among qualified players.

The Broncos’ trade for Wilson looks awful after one season and if you ask Andrew Whitworth, Wilson isn’t even one of the eight best quarterbacks in his conference. Danny Kanell pitched the idea that Wilson was and can be a top-five quarterback in the NFL, and Whitworth replied with eight names he feels are better – just in the AFC.”

How the Colts’ lengthy coaching search could impact the Rams (RamsWire)

The Colts’ head coaching search seems completely unrelated to the Rams, but there is a connection between the two teams. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is a finalist for the job and has reportedly done “very well” in the interview process, making him “certainly one to watch.”

The Colts fired interviewed Morris on January 13, so the Rams have been uncertain about his future for three weeks. That’s prevented them from looking at other candidates to potentially fill the vacancy if Morris gets hired by the Colts.

Jim Schwartz is now off the market, as is Vic Fangio. And in Denver, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is talking to Sean Payton about possibly staying on the coaching staff. Evero would be a natural fit in Los Angeles, returning to McVay’s staff as the defensive coordinator if Morris leaves.

Unfortunately, the Broncos may decide to keep Evero before the Rams even find out whether they have to replace Morris.

Steve Wilks is another coach on the market who would be a great hire by the Rams, but he could be picked up by another team – like the 49ers, who will interview him – before the Rams get a chance to talk to him.”