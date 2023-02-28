Random Ramsdom: Are Detroit Lions the favorites to land Jalen Ramsey?

Lions Emerging as Favorite in Jalen Ramsey Trade? (fannation/ramsdigest)

“A frontrunner could be emerging as the Los Angeles Rams try to trade away cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

A new report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on SportsCenter mentioned the Detroit Lions as the team to watch.

“This could be a hot market on the trade front. The Rams are talking calls here, so I’ve talked to some teams this weekend to see what’s going on here and the Detroit Lions come up fairly often,” Fowler said. “It’s just a reasonable potential fit because Brad Holmes, the G.M. there, was with the Rams for a long time, he knows Ramsey’s game, they need cornerback help. ...”

Fowler added another team as well:

“Las Vegas Raiders need help there, so Ramsey, with his skillset, only 28 years old, even though he’s due $17 million should have some suitors.”

Ramsey started all 17 games for the Rams in 2022, finishing with four interceptions while also forcing two fumbles, and being named a Pro Bowl replacement for Eagles star Darius Slay.”

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Channels Inner Allen Iverson With Tweet (fannation/ramsdigest)

“The trade rumors surrounding star Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey are only getting hotter, with favorites now emerging around the NFL for his services.

And while that could be exciting for some, Ramsey himself does not seem to be in the best of spirits about his status with the franchise.

Most recently, Ramsey used a famous rant from former NBA star Allen Iverson, to express his feelings on the matter.

During his rant, Iverson was responding to trade rumors of his own, and Ramsey can obviously relate.

“When I lose, this is what I gotta go through? When I lose? I can’t win ‘em all,” Iverson said in the now-famous press conference. “I’m human. I’m just like ya’ll man. I’m just like you. I’m just like you. You might be a little bit better than me, in your eyes or the people that love you and their eyes, you might be a little better than me. But you human! You just like me. Right? You just like me. You ain’t no different. You just like me. You bleed just like I bleed. You cry just like how I cry, you hurt just like I hurt, I ain’t no different.”

In 2022, Ramsey started all 17 games and finished with four interceptions for the second straight season. He also had two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and recorded his first-career sack before finishing the season with two of them.

And despite those many asserting that Ramsey struggled, or was used incorrectly within the defense, he was also named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement for Eagles defensive back Darius Slay.”

Rams among 4 teams not sending head coach or GM to NFL combine (ramswire)

“There’s a running joke that the Los Angeles Rams don’t care about the NFL draft because of the way they so frequently trade their picks. They also don’t have key members of the coaching staff and front office attend the NFL combine the way most other teams do.

The Rams will keep with their tradition of not sending Sean McVay or Les Snead to Indianapolis this week, one of four teams doing so this year. Neither McVay nor Snead are scheduled to speak to members of the media at Lucas Oil Stadium this week, staying back in Los Angeles instead of attending the combine festivities.

The Saints, Patriots and Chargers are the three other teams taking the same approach, according to Ben Volin.

Made it to Indy for Combine No. 12. Drills start on Thursday, but 28 teams will have a head coach and/or GM give a press conference on Tues and Weds.



The teams not participating: Chargers, Rams, Saints and of course the Patriots — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 27, 2023

Snead and McVay will likely still meet with Rams media members via video conference sometime this week, but it won’t be in the public capacity like many other coaches and GMs will hold their press conferences in.”

Late for Work 2/27: Pundit Says Baltimore Is Potential Landing Spot for Jalen Ramsey Trade (baltimoreravens.com)

“Trade opportunities in the NFL are rapidly approaching as the “negotiation period” of NFL free agency kicks off March 13. Among the many big names highlighted this season is Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, as the Rams need to clear salary-cap space.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that league sources believe it’s “very likely” that Ramsey is traded and Daniel Jeremiah considers the Ravens as an interesting landing spot for the six-time Pro Bowler.

“I think about a previous trade of a Rams corner in Marcus Peters going to the Baltimore Ravens. Marcus Peters now a free agent, the Ravens have a need at corner,” Jeremiah said. “Maybe they go back and do this thing all over again here with Jalen Ramsey going to the Ravens, who love big-time corners and love investing in that position.”

Pairing Ramsey with cornerback Marlon Humphrey would turn them into the best cornerback duo in the NFL, and it’s something Humphrey had on his mind back in January.

Alas, the contract situation would be challenging, as according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, part of the reason the Rams are trading Ramsey is perhaps because of his desire for a new contract.

“There was talk before the 2022 season about Ramsey getting a new deal, but he still had four years left at the time. Now, with three years left, he likely wants a new deal — and he may be getting a new team in order to make that happen,” Florio wrote.”That seems to be the real reason why the Rams are trading him. It’s not because his skills have diminished, even if they have a bit. It’s because Ramsey wants more, and that the Rams are trying to accommodate him before things get as ugly as they did when he wanted out of Jacksonville.”

Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors: Cowboys, Chiefs, Bills Linked; Potential Price Revealed (bleacherreport)

“A trade involving Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey “absolutely could happen,” according to NBC Sports’ Peter King.

King explained how the move could help Los Angeles recoup some of the NFL draft capital it leveraged in pursuit of short-term success:

“My projection is the Rams could get something between a low first-round pick this year (Dallas, Buffalo and Kansas City could be interested, and pick between 26 and 31 overall) and a package of picks—perhaps a low two this year, and a fourth-rounder this year or next, that could rise depending on performance or play-time markers Ramsey could meet.”

Beyond the trade return, Los Angeles would also get some financial relief by sending Ramsey elsewhere.

Dealing him before June 1 would put $19.6 million in dead money on the team’s books but save $5.6 million, per Spotrac. Waiting until after June 1 would spread the dead-money hit across 2023 ($8.2 million) and 2024 ($11.4 million) while saving $17 million.

The latter option is presumably off the table, though, since the Rams would have far less of a short-term benefit to the transaction.”